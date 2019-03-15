Dundee vs Celtic preview: Callum McGregor returns for Neil Lennon's side
Watch Dundee vs Celtic live on Sky Sports at 12.30pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 15/03/19 3:32pm
Callum McGregor should be available to return for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when they travel to Dundee on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 12.30pm).
McGregor has missed the last four matches with injury and has not played since the Europa League defeat to Valencia on February 21.
But Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "He's back in training and could feature on Sunday. It's a great boost for the team.
"We're not only looking for the win, we want a performance to match that."
Celtic are eight points clear at the top of the table with nine games of the season left to play.
Their lead could be trimmed by the time they play as second-placed Rangers face Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Dundee vs Celtic
March 17, 2019, 12:00pm
Live on
Dundee are second-from-bottom in the Scottish Premiership, one point above St Mirren, after three straight defeats. They have lost both of their meetings with Celtic this season by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.
"We've got a lot of work to do to get the right result but on our day we're capable," said manager Jim McIntyre.
"A big result against a big side would do wonders for confidence levels."
Team news
McGregor is set to return for Celtic and Olivier Ntcham and Filip Benkovic could feature after returning to training.
Midfielder Ryan Christie (hamstring) and goalkeeper Craig Gordon (knee) remain on the sidelines.
Anthony Ralston, Tom Rogic, Jozo Simunovic, Eboue Kouassi, Daniel Arzani and Leigh Griffiths are all still out for various reasons.
Opta stats
- Dundee have won just one of their 43 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic since 1998-99 (D8 L34) and are winless since a 2-0 victory under Ivano Bonetti back in May 2001 (P31 W0 D6 L25 since).
- Celtic are unbeaten in their 20 trips to Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership since 1998-99 (W15 D5), winning each of the last four by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.
- Dundee have won just one of their 15 home Scottish Premiership games this campaign (D4 L10) - fewer than any other side, whilst only St Mirren (11) have lost more such games on home soil this season than Dundee (10).
- Celtic have won eight of their last nine league games (D1), however they did draw their last such game (0-0 v Aberdeen) - they last failed to win back-to-back league games in September 2018 (D1 L1).
- Scott Wright has been directly involved in five of Dundee's last seven league goals (2 goals, 3 assists), assisting three of their last four in the Scottish Premiership.