Dundee vs Celtic preview: Callum McGregor returns for Neil Lennon's side

Callum McGregor has returned to Celtic training

Callum McGregor should be available to return for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when they travel to Dundee on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 12.30pm).

McGregor has missed the last four matches with injury and has not played since the Europa League defeat to Valencia on February 21.

But Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "He's back in training and could feature on Sunday. It's a great boost for the team.

Lennon backs Bain for Scotland

"We're not only looking for the win, we want a performance to match that."

Celtic are eight points clear at the top of the table with nine games of the season left to play.

Their lead could be trimmed by the time they play as second-placed Rangers face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Dundee are second-from-bottom in the Scottish Premiership, one point above St Mirren, after three straight defeats. They have lost both of their meetings with Celtic this season by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.

"We've got a lot of work to do to get the right result but on our day we're capable," said manager Jim McIntyre.

"A big result against a big side would do wonders for confidence levels."

Team news

McGregor is set to return for Celtic and Olivier Ntcham and Filip Benkovic could feature after returning to training.

Midfielder Ryan Christie (hamstring) and goalkeeper Craig Gordon (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Anthony Ralston, Tom Rogic, Jozo Simunovic, Eboue Kouassi, Daniel Arzani and Leigh Griffiths are all still out for various reasons.

