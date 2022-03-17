Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Kilmac Stadium At Dens Park.

Dundee 0

    Rangers 0

      All Sky Bet Odds

      Dundee vs Rangers live on Sky: Mark McGhee to be in Dens Park technical area

      Watch Dundee vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm; Follow the latest in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including in-game clips and free match highlights available later on Sunday evening

      Saturday 19 March 2022 15:44, UK

      Dundee vs Rangers

      Struggling Dundee host Scottish Premiership champions Rangers at Dens Park, live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday at 12pm.

      Dundee vs Rangers - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen.

      Team news: Dundee will be without Lee Ashcroft for Sunday's cinch Premiership clash at home to Rangers after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat by the same opponents.

      Captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

      Dundee
      Rangers

      Sunday 20th March 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

      Manager Mark McGhee will be in the technical area for the first time since taking charge last month after serving a touchline ban and recovering from Covid.

      Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reported a positive fitness picture following their return from Serbia.

      Trending

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Kris Boyd says that it is an unbelievable achievement for Rangers to reach the last eight of the Europa League after a 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade.

      John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos went off against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, but both look set to be in the squad for the trip to Tayside.

      Steven Davis has only played twice in 2022 amid thigh and calf problems, but Northern Ireland are expecting the midfielder to report for duty next week. Ianis Hagi (knee) remains out.

      Also See:

      How to follow on Sky Sports: Watch Dundee vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am on Sunday; kick-off 12pm. Follow the latest in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including in-game clips and free match highlights available later on Sunday evening.

      Opta stats

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Aaron Ramsey reflects on the Europa League draw against Braga and says he hopes to feature for Rangers in Europa and the Scottish Premiership after a lack of action.
      • Dundee have lost five of their last six league meetings with Rangers (D1) since a 2-1 win in November 2017 under Neil McCann thanks to a Mark O'Hara brace.
      • Rangers have won 14 of their last 15 Scottish Premiership games against promoted sides (D1), including each of their last seven in a row away from home.
      • Dundee have only won one of their last 15 league matches (D4 L10), a 2-1 win away at Hearts in February.
      • Rangers have lost just once in their last 28 league games (W20 D7), a 3-0 defeat at Celtic in February.
      • Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in eight goals in seven Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee (five goals, three assists), scoring or assisting at least once in six of those seven matches.
      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema