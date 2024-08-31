 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.

The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens ParkAttendance5,779.

Dundee 2

  • C Main (30th minute)
  • Z Larkeche (54th minute)

St Mirren 2

  • T Olusanya (26th minute)
  • M Mandron (36th minute)

Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

Dundee 2-2 St Mirren: Ziyad Larkeche equaliser extends unbeaten run in entertaining draw against Buddies

Report as Dundee continued their unbeaten run to nine games with a draw against St Mirren; the Saints ended a run of four consecutive defeats but were had to settle for a draw after taking the lead twice

Saturday 31 August 2024 18:18, UK

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 31: Dundee's Ziyad Larkeche celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Mirren at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on August 31, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Ziyad Larkeche made it 2-2 to secure Dundee a point against St Mirren to extend his side's unbeaten run

Dundee and St Mirren had to settle for a share of the spoils after a pulsating 2-2 draw in the Scottish Premiership.

The Buddies twice took the lead through Toyosi Olusanya and Mikael Mandron but were pegged back thanks to goals from Curtis Main and Ziyad Larkeche.

The result extends Dundee's unbeaten start to the season to nine games while the Paisley side ended a run of four straight defeats.

There were two changes to the Dundee team that drew at Easter Road last week with Main coming in for Seb Palmer-Houlden, who dropped to the bench. New Leicester loan signing Sammy Braybrooke was handed a debut as a replacement for influential skipper Luke McCowan, who joined Celtic late on deadline day, while Simon Murray took the captain's armband.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 31: St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya celebrates with teammates after making it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Mirren at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on August 31, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Toyosi Olusanya (centre) opened the scoring at Dens Park

St Mirren made a triple change to the team that lost to Celtic last Sunday with Caolan Boyd-Munce, Scott Tanser and Mandron replacing Alex Iacovitti, Jaden Brown and Jonah Ayunga.

Trending

However, the Buddies' own deadline day signing Kevin van Veen was not in the squad.

The first clear-cut opportunity of the game arrived in the 21st minute when Dundee midfielder Mohamed Sylla hit a shot which Main diverted just wide of Buddies goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe's left-hand post.

Also See:

St Mirren then made a promising break into the home box but as Olusanya tried to make room for a shot, the danger was snuffed out by Antonio Portales.

However, St Mirren broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. This time Olusanya gained the upper hand over Portales, robbing him of possession before calmly slotting past Jon McCracken.

That lead only lasted four minutes with the Dark Blues hitting back. Richard Taylor allowed the ball to bounce over his head with Main producing an impressive deft finish past Balcombe.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 31: Dundee's Curtis Main scores to make it 1-1 during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Mirren at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on August 31, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Curtis Main scores to make it 1-1

However, St Mirren took the lead once more in the 36th minute when Mandron unleashed a stunning left-foot strike from 25 yards which flew into the back of the net.

Dundee had the first chance of the second half but Portales' glancing header at a Braybrooke free-kick flew just wide.

However, the Dark Blues drew level in the 54th minute when Lyall Cameron played in Larkeche with an incisive pass and the Frenchman made no mistake, rifling a shot low past Balcombe for his first goal for the club.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 31: Dundee's Ziyad Larkeche scores to make it 2-2 during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Mirren at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on August 31, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Larkeche scored his first goal for the club with Dundee's second equaliser of the game

Dundee then had a great chance to take the lead when substitute Josh Mulligan played in Murray but Balcombe produced an outstanding stop low to his right to keep out the striker's shot.

What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!

Win TWO MILLION POUNDS for free as Super 6 makes its return! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!