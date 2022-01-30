Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Egypt vs Morocco. Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final.

Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Egypt 1

  • M Salah (53rd minute)

Morocco 1

  • S Boufal (6th minute pen)

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).

Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).

Substitution, Morocco. Ryan Mmaee replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.

Substitution, Morocco. Imrân Louza replaces Selim Amallah.

Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Attempt saved. Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Selim Amallah with a cross.

Substitution, Egypt. Zizo replaces Omar Marmoush.

Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Trézéguet (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).

Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Amr El Soleya (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).

Substitution, Morocco. Soufiane Rahimi replaces Sofiane Boufal.

Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amr El Soleya (Egypt).

Selim Amallah (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Trézéguet (Egypt).

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Egypt. Ayman Ashraf tries a through ball, but Mostafa Mohamed is caught offside.

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

Offside, Morocco. Adam Masina tries a through ball, but Munir El-Haddadi is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Omar Kamal (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

Goal! Egypt 1, Morocco 1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Marmoush with a cross.

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Egypt) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Substitution, Egypt. Trézéguet replaces Ahmed Hegazy because of an injury.

Second Half begins Egypt 0, Morocco 1.

First Half ends, Egypt 0, Morocco 1.

Amr El Soleya (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Adam Masina.

Attempt missed. Aymen Barkok (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

Attempt blocked. Aymen Barkok (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Munir El-Haddadi with a cross.

Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

Selim Amallah (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Omar Kamal (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Morocco).

Omar Kamal (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).

Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Hegazy.

Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.

Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Adam Masina (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Amr El Soleya (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

Attempt blocked. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Attempt blocked. Selim Amallah (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munir El-Haddadi.

Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Adam Masina.

Goal! Egypt 0, Morocco 1. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Morocco. Achraf Hakimi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Adam Masina (Morocco).

Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Morocco. Munir El-Haddadi tries a through ball, but Sofiane Boufal is caught offside.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.