England U21 vs Switzerland U21 LIVE!

CAN NKETIAH BECOME GUNNERS REGULAR? Former England goalkeeper David Seaman told Sky Sports News: "I hope he can because he's a quality player and we've all seen that. It just shows you what sort of respect Aidy [Boothroyd] has for him by making him captain. It's a great honour to be made captain, no matter what international level it is. "Will he play a lot at Arsenal? I hope so, but he might have to leave in order to get more experience and game time. We'll have to see what lies in stories for him next season. "I'd love to see this team qualify for the knockout stage as they've got the experience. There's no reason why they can't."