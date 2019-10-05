England captain Steph Houghton excited to play Brazil

England women's captain, Steph Houghton says she's excited to be playing against Brazil in front of a sell-out crowd in the North East and will never forget how she started out there as a youngster, wearing oversized shirts, that had been handed down from the men's team.

The Lionesses take on Brazil on Saturday, a side they have beaten twice this year.

Thirty thousand tickets have been sold at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. However, Phil Neville's side are in need of a win, having gone four games without one.

1:17 England Women's head coach Phil Neville says it's a mark of how far the women's game has come, that the Lionesses' match against Brazil has sold out. England Women's head coach Phil Neville says it's a mark of how far the women's game has come, that the Lionesses' match against Brazil has sold out.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Houghton said: "Obviously when the likes of me and Jill Scott started at Sunderland, we were 13 or 14 years old.

"You had to pay to play, £250 worth of subs to play for Sunderland. You had hand me down kits from the men's side to play in, which was extra large men's.

"Look, I have seen every side of the last 10 to 15 years and I wouldn't change it for the world. I think it really makes us the players we are today. I think we are in a privileged position now. I can say I am a professional footballer. It is my job.

"But at the same time, I will never forget what we have been through, in terms of how we got to this position. The future is really bright for these young girls coming through now, who are 16 or 17."

Houghton, who plays centre-back for Manchester City, got married last June to former Bolton Wanderers defender Stephen Darby.

Houghton's husband Stephen Darby is battling motor neurone disease

Three months later he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a condition that affects the brain and nervous system, causing muscle weakness. Former Rangers captain, Fernando Ricksen, lost his battle to the disease last month, aged 43.

At Saturday's match, a live donation service will be open, with proceeds going to The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. The aim of the charity is to raise awareness, to help those suffering with the disease and to fund future research.

"It has been tough on a personal level, but I think with the foundation gives us something else to focus on," said Houghton.

"I am trying to focus on my football. I love being here. My husband is really supportive of it and now I am supporting his foundation as much as I can."

The Lionesses match against Brazil will be their first home game since the disappointment of the World Cup where they lost to the USA in the semi-final.

One of the greatest threats is likely to be Brazilian forward, Marta, who is widely considered to be the best female player of all time. She has won the FIFA player of the year on six occasions.

Brazil legend Marta has been named FIFA player of the year six times

As a defender, Houghton looks forward to playing against her: "Those types of players can change games in a second. She is definitely one of those kind of players.

"She drives her team on, whether that is her dribbling with the ball or some of the tricks she does. She just loves the big occasions so I have a huge respect for her and what she has done for the game".