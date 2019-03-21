England vs Czech Republic preview: Jadon Sancho pushing to start European Qualifier at Wembley

Will Jadon Sancho make his first competitive start for England?

England will be looking to make a winning start to their European Qualifiers campaign when they host Czech Republic on Friday (7.45pm kick-off).

Gareth Southgate's side are coming off the back of a memorable 2018 that saw them reach the semi-finals of the World Cup and qualify for the finals of the Nations League.

They will be hoping to build on those results as they play Czech Republic on Friday and then travel to Montenegro on Monday in their opening qualifiers for Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate has been forced into changes after five members of his squad pulled out through injury.

Czech Republic are ranked 44th in the world but have won three of four matches under Jaroslav Silhavy, who took over the national team last September.

They finished second in Nations League Group B1 behind Ukraine.

Team news

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England after missing full training on Thursday.

Jadon Sancho could make his first competitive international start while Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi will be pushing for places after being called up due to injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Luke Shaw have all dropped out of Southgate's original squad.

Opta facts

This will be the third match between England and Czech Republic, with the Three Lions winning one and drawing the other, both friendlies.

England are unbeaten in their last 18 EURO qualifying matches (W15 D3), winning the last 10 in a row. Their last such defeat came under current QPR manager Steve McClaren in November 2007 versus Croatia.

England have lost only one of their 15 home games under Gareth Southgate (W10 D4), losing 1-2 versus Spain in the Nations League. Only Roy Hodgson (79.2%), Fabio Capello (76.2%) and Walter Winterbottom (69%) have better home win percentages for England than Southgate (66.7%).

Czech Republic have won their last two games by a 1-0 scoreline, they last won three consecutive matches without conceding back in October 2007.

England have lost just two of their last 23 home games in all competitions played in the month of March (W15 D6 L2), losing vs Netherlands in 2016 (1-2) and Italy in 2002 (1-2).

England's Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in his last 17 starts for the Three Lions, despite enduring a six-game drought in this run.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is the first Englishman to reach 10 assists in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I think England will go after the game quite sharply. Gareth Southgate likes the competition for places and, if everyone is fit, they will go with Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling. They have pace and movement which the Czechs will not be able to handle. That's why I see it being comfortable, they will not trouble England that much.

