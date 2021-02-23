England Women vs Northern Ireland Women LIVE!

SCOTT KEEN TO MARK MILESTONE WITH WINOnly Fara Williams, who won 172 caps, has played more times for her country but Jill Scott is remaining focused on the game and not the occasion. "I said last time that good things come to those who wait and if you're going to go on to achieve something that only two people in England have ever achieved then it's not going to be easy," Scott said."I probably have felt a little bit anxious about it because the opportunity was coming up and you get excited and then it was taken away and then it's coming up. "So I'm just trying to keep focused on the next day as much as possible, make sure I don't fall into any potholes when I'm out for a walk or anything like that, because I'm just thinking I hope nothing happens."