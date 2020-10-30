Women's FA Cup final preview: Everton vs Man City

Everton and Manchester City go head to head at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to decide who will win the Women's FA Cup final...

Kirk backs Christiansen to shine against Man City

Everton boss Willie Kirk expects Izzy Christiansen to play a crucial role in Sunday's rescheduled FA Cup final against her former club Manchester City.

England midfielder Christiansen returned to Everton at the end of last year after spells at Birmingham, City and Lyon.

Kirk believes she is pivotal to his side's chances of toppling the cup holders at Wembley.

"People like Izzy are absolutely essential to what we're trying to grow at the club," Kirk said.

"We're trying to grow a group of winners, be successful. Izzy's been there and done it and her experience on a day-to-day basis is huge, never mind on a one-off occasion like this," Kirk said.

Christiansen struck the only goal for City in the 2014 Continental Cup final against Arsenal to secure them their first major trophy and Kirk said it would be "huge" if she proved to be the match-winner again.

"It would be pretty much full circle for her," he said. "She was a young girl here and left to go and further her career.

"She did that very successfully, notably at Man City and Lyon. She's now come back and she's just as excited as players who haven't won a tournament before.

"She's desperate to play a major part in this club being successful again."

Scotland forward Claire Emslie, another former City player, will not feature for Everton at Wembley after joining on loan from Orlando Pride in August, but still has a big part to play on Sunday, according to Kirk.

"Claire also did it with Man City," he said. "She's the one player who misses out for us in terms of us registering six new signings.

"She was the seventh, but again, her experience - she's won things. She's won titles in Australia, won things with Man City, she'll be huge in the changing room for us on Sunday."

City's England trio Jill Scott, Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze are all former Everton players, while Chloe Kelly and Esme Morgan both appeared for Everton earlier in the competition.

England forward Kelly joined City from Everton in July, while defender Morgan made 11 appearances for the Toffees while on loan during the 2019/20 season.

"I suppose from Chloe and Esme's point of view they're guaranteed a winners' medal," Kirk added.

"I think this year is going to throw up quite a few very interesting trivia questions in the future, that's for sure."

Taylor hopes Cup final can spark City trophy spree

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor wants Sunday's FA Cup final to be the launchpad for a trophy spree during his reign the club.

Taylor will lead out City at Wembley against Everton eyeing his first piece of silverware, just months into the job.

The former Wales international took the role in the summer and already has one taste of Wembley, when City were beaten by Chelsea in the Community Shield.

He is hoping his second visit to the national stadium can kick-start a glorious spell.

"It would mean everything, I feel so fortunate, I have not even hit double figures in games for the club yet and two of those games will be at Wembley Stadium.

"I am enormously grateful for that opportunity, it is something you want to get accustomed to being in cup finals, it is something that is the target for us.

"For us to win the trophy on Sunday would be amazing, it would be the biggest thing to happen in my premature coaching career.

"I feel like I am at the start of it, I am learning so much about the women's game and enjoying many, many parts of it. Being in a cup final on Sunday and leading out the team is a hugely proud moment."

City have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, but are vying for five trophies this term, with Sunday's showpiece final being carried over from last season.

"We have got the opportunity to win five trophies, two of them obviously two FA Cups, so we are trying to build a squad that are capable of winning on all fronts," Taylor added.

"To do that will be very difficult. The level just seems to be improving. We want to be there, this is a great opportunity for us to build on last season. We are all excited and we just want to give that final push to make sure we bring that trophy home."

Taylor has a strong squad to choose from, helped by England Lionessess' game with Germany being called off on Tuesday.

"Everyone is looking good, everyone is fit and available apart from the noticeable absentees," he added. "We got the England girls back a day or two earlier due to the circumstances, that was great. We had to think on our feet in terms of arranging their timetable.

"What you want is everyone knocking on the door and being fit and ready for this game. Everyone wants to play in a Wembley final."

