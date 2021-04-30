Everton vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Everton have Michael Keane back available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The defender sat out the 1-0 win at Arsenal last Friday due to a minor leg injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) are the only players in Carlo Ancelotti's squad that he cannot call upon.

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet will miss the start of next season, boss Dean Smith has confirmed for the first time.

The Egypt international damaged his ACL against Liverpool earlier this month while Jack Grealish will sit out an 11th game with a shin problem.

Morgan Sanson remains out with a knee injury but Wesley (knee) is available again having been out since January 2020 and Matt Cash is back after a ban.

Image: Jack Grealish will again be missing for Aston Villa's trip to Everton

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction...

I want to back Everton here.

Having advised them to finish in the top six at 8/1 with Sky Bet in last week's predictions, I'm very interested to follow them in the run-in. There may still be a little juice in the 100/30 for a top six finish looking at their fixtures.

A home win here is priced at 19/20 with Sky Bet, which actually is easily ignored. The value certainly lies on their chances of winning this match without conceding. Sky Bet are dangling 5/2 about that scenario. That looks good to me.

Seven of their last 10 wins have been achieved with that added bonus of a clean sheet, including their last four victories over Arsenal, West Brom, Southampton and Liverpool. If Carlo Ancelotti takes Everton places this season, it will be based on expert organisation in defence. That was on show in victory at Arsenal, where they restricted the Gunners to an expected goals figure of just 0.8 and only a Harry Kane finishing masterclass stopped them from claiming maximum points in that 2-2 draw with Spurs. In fact, since November 27 when Ancelotti decided to rein in his attacking players, Everton can boast the fifth-best defence in the Premier League.

Villa - stuck in mid-table after a perfectly good season - look there for the taking in this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Everton to win to nil (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Everton failed to win either Premier League game against Aston Villa last season (D1 L1), the first time that had happened since 2011-12. Everton last went three games without a win against the Villans between 2006 and 2012 (12 without a win).

This will be the 205th top-flight meeting between Aston Villa and Everton, the most played fixture in England's top division. Everton have won 76 of these meetings to the Villans' 74 (54 draws).

Aston Villa have won more games (19) and scored more goals (71) in the Premier League against Everton than they have vs any other side in the competition.

This is the latest first meeting between two sides in an English top-flight season since 1987-88, when Luton and Nottingham Forest's first game against each other was on May 13.

Everton have won just one of their last nine home league games (D3 L5), with that victory coming against Southampton in March (1-0).

Everton have lost seven Premier League home games this season - the Toffees have only lost more at Goodison Park in a 38-game season in the competition in 1996-97 and 2015-16 (eight, both times).

Aston Villa lost just four of their first 14 Premier League games this season, finishing 2020 in fifth place in the table. Since the turn of the year, the Villans have lost nine times in 18 matches, with only Sheffield United and Southampton losing more in 2021 (12 each).

Aston Villa have opened the scoring in each of their last three Premier League games but have failed to win any of them (D1 L2). In the first 14 games in which they scored first this season, the Villans only failed to win twice (W12 D1 L1).

12 of Everton's 44 Premier League goals this season have been headers, the highest ratio in the division (27.3 per cent). Meanwhile, Aston Villa have conceded the highest share of headed goals so far this season (24.3 per cent - 9/37).

No keeper has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez (eight). Only four keepers have ever kept more clean sheets on the road in their first season with a club in the competition - Shaka Hislop with West Ham in 1998-99 (nine), Petr Cech with Chelsea in 2004-05 (11), Ederson with Man City in 2017-18 (nine) and Liverpool's Alisson in 2018-19 (nine).

