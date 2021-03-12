Everton vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could be out for up to 10 weeks with a broken bone in his foot while playmaker James Rodriguez will also miss the visit of Burnley.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful Doucoure will return before the end of the season but will not play James until after the international break to allow the Colombia forward to fully recover from a calf problem that has restricted him to three appearances in the last eight matches.

Defenders Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina return from injury while forward Gylfi Sigurdsson will have a minor ankle problem assessed beforehand.

Everton

Burnley Saturday 13th March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss the match with a hamstring problem. Taylor was replaced in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, having initially tried to play on with the injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit to play after being withdrawn as a precaution, but Ashley Barnes remains out and Jack Cork is a doubt.

0:41 Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a fractured bone in his foot while playmaker James Rodriguez will not play again until after the international break

I am still having trust issues with Everton, especially in home games when the onus is on them to make the running.

They secured a first win in six home Premier League games against Southampton, having picked up just one point from their previous 15 points available.

Quite staggeringly, Everton have not won the shots count in all of their matches since drawing with Burnley on December 5. That's a 16-game run. I cannot back them here against a team that has lost just one of their last seven. I will play the draw.

1:51 Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he feeds off people doubting his ability and that he belongs at this level and leading the line for the Toffees

The dynamic between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a front pairing should continue to prove a fruitful tactic for Carlo Ancelotti though. Since switching to play as a centre-forward - he moved back to a more left-sided role in a formation switch at Chelsea - the Brazilian has scored four times in five games. His clever movement, dovetailed with Calvert-Lewin's physicality is an exciting formula for Everton not only for the remainder of the campaign but in the long-term too.

I want to back Richarlison to score first in this one. He looks a shade overpriced at 5/1 with Sky Bet in comparison to Calvert-Lewin, who despite having his best goalscoring season with 18 has only managed two goals in his last 13 games and is being priced up as the 13/5 favourite.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison to score first (5/1 with Sky Bet)

