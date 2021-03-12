Everton vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could be out for up to 10 weeks with a broken bone in his foot while playmaker James Rodriguez will also miss the visit of Burnley.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful Doucoure will return before the end of the season but will not play James until after the international break to allow the Colombia forward to fully recover from a calf problem that has restricted him to three appearances in the last eight matches.
Defenders Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina return from injury while forward Gylfi Sigurdsson will have a minor ankle problem assessed beforehand.
Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss the match with a hamstring problem. Taylor was replaced in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, having initially tried to play on with the injury.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit to play after being withdrawn as a precaution, but Ashley Barnes remains out and Jack Cork is a doubt.
How to follow
Everton vs Burnley will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
I am still having trust issues with Everton, especially in home games when the onus is on them to make the running.
They secured a first win in six home Premier League games against Southampton, having picked up just one point from their previous 15 points available.
Quite staggeringly, Everton have not won the shots count in all of their matches since drawing with Burnley on December 5. That's a 16-game run. I cannot back them here against a team that has lost just one of their last seven. I will play the draw.
The dynamic between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a front pairing should continue to prove a fruitful tactic for Carlo Ancelotti though. Since switching to play as a centre-forward - he moved back to a more left-sided role in a formation switch at Chelsea - the Brazilian has scored four times in five games. His clever movement, dovetailed with Calvert-Lewin's physicality is an exciting formula for Everton not only for the remainder of the campaign but in the long-term too.
I want to back Richarlison to score first in this one. He looks a shade overpriced at 5/1 with Sky Bet in comparison to Calvert-Lewin, who despite having his best goalscoring season with 18 has only managed two goals in his last 13 games and is being priced up as the 13/5 favourite.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1
BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison to score first (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Everton have won five of their six Premier League home games against Burnley (83%) - among teams they've faced at least five times at Goodison Park in the competition, they've only got a higher home win rate against Fulham (93% - 14/15).
- Burnley won 1-0 at Liverpool in January - they've never won away league games against both Everton and Liverpool in the same season before.
- Everton have lost four of their last six home league games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 22 at Goodison Park. They did win their last such match however, 1-0 against Southampton.
- Five of Burnley's last seven Premier League games have ended level (W1 D1), though all of these draws have come in home games. None of the Clarets' last six away league games have been drawn (W2 L4).
- Six of Burnley's 20 Premier League goals this season have come in the opening 15 minutes of games, with no side netting a higher ratio in this time (30%). However, the Clarets have also conceded a league high 10 times in the opening 15 minutes this season.
- No team has failed to score in more different Premier League away games than Burnley this season (8), with only Sheffield United (6) netting fewer goals on the road than the Clarets (8). Burnley have won their last three away league games in which they've found the net.
- Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored two goals in three Premier League substitute appearances against Everton, but has failed to find the net in any of his five starts against the Toffees in the competition.
- Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has lost his two Premier League home games against English managers (vs Steve Bruce's Newcastle and Scott Parker's Fulham). The Italian had only lost two of his first 17 such games in the competition (W12 D3).
- Against no side has Everton's Alex Iwobi been involved in more Premier League goals than he has vs Burnley (4 - 2 goals, 2 assists), with these four goal involvements accounting for 13% of his 31 in total in the competition.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13 Premier League goals this season have been worth 14 points to Everton, more valuable than any other player in the competition so far this term. Indeed, it's also the most points won by an Everton player in a single campaign in the competition.