Everton vs Man City LIVE!

BRANDS SET FOR CONTRACT EXTENSIONEverton director of football Marcel Brands is close to signing a contract extension at Goodison Park.Brands, who joined the club in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven - and is in charge of Everton's entire football strategy from Academy to first team - is expected to sign a three-year extension to his current contract which ends in May.Carlo Ancelotti has said that he expects Brands, who moved to a boardroom-based role in 2019, to stay and that he has a good relationship with the 58-year-old.Read the story in full here