Everton vs Tottenham preview: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford face late fitness tests ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round visit of Tottenham.

The Colombia international was taken off with a tight calf during Saturday's 3-3 draw at Manchester United, the second successive match England's goalkeeper missed due to a rib injury.

Midfielder Allan has returned to training after a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for almost two months but will not be available until the weekend, while new signing Josh King is cup-tied having already played for Bournemouth.

Dele Alli could return to the Tottenham bench.

Jose Mourinho may call upon Dele Alli after his recent absence

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was keen to leave the club in January, has not played since the third-round win at Marine at the start of last month due to a tendon injury.

Serge Aurier (calf) is a doubt, while Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) are definitely out.

Opta stats

This is the first FA Cup meeting between Everton and Tottenham since the 1994-95 semi-final, with the Toffees winning 4-1 at Elland Road en route to winning the trophy.

Tottenham haven't lost consecutive meetings with Everton in all competitions since December 2012, while they haven't lost twice to the Toffees in the same season since 1985-86.

Everton are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2015-16. The Toffees have lost their last four ties in the competition against fellow Premier League opponents.

Tottenham have been knocked out of 10 of their last 15 FA Cup ties against fellow Premier League opponents, going out at this stage of the competition last season against Norwich.

James Rodríguez has provided the assist for three of Everton's five FA Cup goals this season, while all five goals have been scored by a different player.

Son Heung-min has been involved in 20 goals in 22 appearances in the FA Cup (12 goals, 8 assists), including an assist from the bench in Spurs' 4-1 win at Wycombe in the last round.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

Fifth round: February 9-11

February 9-11 Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20

Saturday March 20 Semi-finals: Saturday April 17

Saturday April 17 Final: Saturday May 15

