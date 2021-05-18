Everton vs Wolves LIVE!

JONES KNOWS PREDICTION...For those on the 8/1 with Sky Bet for Everton to finish in the top six, like myself, Sunday evening's debacle against Sheffield United was a tough watch. Carlo Ancelotti's men looked the team set for a return back to the Sky Bet Championship, not the Blades. Everton created an expected goal figure of just 0.19 in the second half - the second lowest posted by a team after the break against the Blades this season. A quite pathetic performance when so much was on the line.Live football on Sky SportsI tend not to let emotion play a part in my betting-based decisions but the Toffees have got me riled up too much. They are odds-on for victory here, which is easily ignored despite fans being back in the ground.I'm going to tentatively play the away win for Wolves without much confidence, it must be said. The bet to attack, though, is for Adama Traore to grab an assist at a juicy 6/1 with Sky Bet. He is ending the season strongly down the right for Wolves and created three chances for his team-mates that weren't finished vs Spurs. That takes his total to 13 chances created in his last five matches. Another assist is due.SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 1-2BETTING ANGLE: Adama Traore to register an assist (6/1 with Sky Bet)