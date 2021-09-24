Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women on Saturday; kick-off 11.30am.

Everton manager Willie Kirk insists his side are heading into their Women's Super League clash with Birmingham with victory as their sole target.

Both teams are without a point from the opening two matches of the season and neither have managed to score a goal.

"I think every game this year is going to be important because we don't want to drop any points, so when we do drop points that inevitably adds a little bit of pressure on the next game and then you're always looking for that first victory of the season," Kirk told the club media.

"But we want a victory in every single game that we play, so the Birmingham game is no different, it's a must-win game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton Women manager Willie Kirk says his side 'need to start picking up points very quickly' after a 4-0 defeat at Chelsea left them without a point after the first two games of the new WSL season.

"We go onto the pitch with the attitude that every game is a must-win, because we want to make an impression on the league and we want to do as well as possible.

"I don't think anything changes in that regard, we'll be going into the game planning to get three points and working as hard as is required to get those three points."

Birmingham managed to stay in the league last season, but struggled with the smallest budget with manager Scott Booth admitting they have had to make many changes.

"It was always going to be tough from start to finish this season," Booth told Sky Sports.

"We've also come from a position where we've had to make a lot of changes, bring a lot of new players in and it's a massive learning curve for everyone.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves over pre-season and the first two matches and we're looking to improve each week as we go."

Team news

Everton manager Willie Kirk will again be without midfielder Lucy Graham and forward Simone Magill through injury, although Leonie Maier will make the matchday squad and could be in line for her debut.

Kirk added that a couple of members of his squad are nursing "slight knocks".

Birmingham defender Arabella Suttie is out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in training while Christie Murray continues her rehabilitation following a foot fracture.

Blues boss Scott Booth also confirmed that a couple of players are also carrying knocks but there are no major additions to the treatment table.

How to follow

Everton Women vs Birmingham City Women is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11am; kick-off 11.30am. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Everton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the FA Women's Super League match between Birmingham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

