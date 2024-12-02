Finland vs Scotland: 'Trust the process' and 'create history' by reaching Women's European Championship, says Pedro Martinez Losa

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa believes if his side "trust the process" they can "create history" by reaching the Women's European Championship.

Scotland are one game away from making their return to a major tournament after six years with their play-off against Finland goalless ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Helsinki.

It was a flat performance by the Scots at Easter Road on Friday but Martinez Losa insists there is a real confidence in the squad.

"I'm excited about an opportunity that a game of football is always unpredictable in some aspects but we are prepared for that and we are prepared for the challenge," the Spaniard told Sky Sports News.

"I think [in the first leg] we didn't want to expose the team in certain scenarios that could have cost us not coming to this game.

"We are the professionals, we know the details and we have to trust in the process as we have done in the last nine games.

"To arrive on December 1 and unbeaten in the year has not happened just because the weather is good."

Image: Scotland drew with Finland in the first leg at Easter Road

Scotland have not lost a game in 2024, but two defeats by Finland scuppered Scotland's previous European qualifying campaign.

Martinez Losa is determined to maintain their impressive run to take their place in Switzerland next summer.

"First and foremost I think it's a historic moment, being in a tournament once means you are capable to be there but we want that consistency to be constantly in the tournament as Finland have been," he said.

"I think [qualification] will change the perception of the women's game in terms of a lot of fans connected with the identity of being Scottish feeling proud. That's something that we work on every day.

"The passion that the players have to represent is unbelievable and how we can inspire the next generation, not only girls the whole society to go to the next level."

'Scotland have a bone to pick with us'

Finland head coach Marko Saloranta:

"We know what kind of a team we have. We have an extremely good football team, a good-coached football team against us, so it will be a tough night tomorrow.

"We wanted to win the game [at Easter Road]. We maybe had those attacks that we should have taken more. Before the game I would have taken the draw, but after the game I was a little bit disappointed even.

"Two good football teams and one is only going to the final tournament, so expect a very tough game."

Finland record goalscorer Linda Sallstrom:

"We're a very strong home team and we have got the crowd, so I think that's a little bit to our advantage but also we have very big respect for the Scottish team.

"We know that they are very hungry. Last time we ruined their dreams of playing in the Euros, so I know they have a bone to pick with us. It's going to be a very tough game and may the best team win."