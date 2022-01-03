Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2022

Sunday 2nd January

Premier League
Brentford 0 0 14:00 Aston Villa
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 6/4
Everton 0 0 14:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 13/8
Leeds United 0 0 14:00 Burnley
Home 1/1 13/5 Away 13/5
Southampton P P 14:00 Newcastle United
Postponed : Other
Chelsea 0 0 16:30 Liverpool
Home 6/4 5/2 Away 17/10
Sky Bet Championship
Bristol City 1 1 13:00 Millwall
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 6/4
Birmingham City 0 0 14:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 19/10 23/10 Away 7/5
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 14:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 8/11 14/5 Away 18/5
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 14:00 Cardiff City
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 6/1
Sky Bet League One
Sunderland P P 13:00 Fleetwood Town
Postponed : Other
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 3/1
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 11/5 23/10 Away 23/20
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 6/4 19/10 Away 9/5
Partick Thistle P P 15:00 Morton
Postponed : Other
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 6/4
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 13/10 2/1 Away 2/1
Scottish League 1
Dumbarton 0 0 13:30 Airdrieonians
Alloa Athletic P P 15:00 Falkirk
Postponed : Other
Clyde P P 15:00 Queen's Park
Postponed : Other
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Scottish League 2
Edinburgh City P P 15:00 Albion Rovers
Postponed : Other
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Kelty Hearts P P 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Postponed : Other
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
National League
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Dover
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Maidenhead United P P 15:00 Wealdstone
Postponed : Other
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Southend United P P 15:00 Bromley
Postponed : Other
Woking 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Spanish La Liga
Getafe 1 0 13:00 Real Madrid
Home 5/1 3/1 Away 1/2
Atletico Madrid 0 0 15:15 Rayo Vallecano
Home 2/5 7/2 Away 15/2
Elche 0 0 15:15 Granada
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 21/10
Alaves 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
Home 13/5 9/4 Away 11/10
Real Betis 0 0 17:30 Celta Vigo
Home 4/5 14/5 Away 16/5
Real Mallorca 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Home 12/5 9/4 Away 6/5
National League South
Slough 0 0 13:00 Oxford City
St Albans 0 0 13:00 Hemel Hempstead
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Braintree Town P P 15:00 Chelmsford
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Coupe de France
Brest 0 0 12:45 Bordeaux
Cannes 0 0 12:45 Toulouse
Nantes 0 0 12:45 Vitré
Versailles 2 0 12:45 La Roche-sur-Yon
Bastia 0 0 15:00 Clermont
Bergerac Perigord 0 0 15:00 Creteil
Montpellier 0 0 15:00 Strasbourg
Nancy 0 0 15:00 Rennes
ESA Linas Montlhery 0 0 17:30 Amiens
Jura Sud 0 0 17:30 St Etienne
Quevilly 0 0 17:30 Monaco
Thaon ES 0 0 17:30 Reims
US Chauvigny 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 18:30 Belenenses
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Chorley P P 15:00 AFC Fylde
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Hereford FC P P 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Southport 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
York City P P 15:00 Bradford P A

