Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2022

Monday 3rd January

Premier League
Manchester United 0 1 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sky Bet Championship
Nottingham Forest P P 15:00 Barnsley
Postponed : Other
Reading 2 2 15:00 Derby County FT
Stoke City 1 2 15:00 Preston North End FT
Swansea City P P 15:00 Fulham
Postponed : Other
Bournemouth P P 19:45 Peterborough United
Postponed : Other
Sky Bet League One
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth FT
National League
Altrincham P P 15:00 Stockport County
Postponed : Other
Grimsby Town 1 1 15:00 FC Halifax FT
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 3 0 18:00 Levante
Osasuna 0 0 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz 0 0 20:15 Sevilla
Chinese Super League
Dalian Yifang 4 1 07:30 Qingdao Huanghai FT
Tianjin Teda 1 0 07:30 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FT
Wuhan Zall 1 2 07:30 Chongqing Lifan FT
Shanghai Shenhua 3 0 11:30 Henan Jianye FT
National League South
Hungerford Town 3 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond FT
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town P P 15:00 Merstham
Bowers & Pitsea 2 4 15:00 Margate FT
Brightlingsea Regent 1 5 15:00 Hornchurch FT
Carshalton Athletic 2 1 15:00 Worthing FT
Cheshunt 1 1 15:00 Haringey Borough FT
Cray Wanderers 4 4 15:00 Enfield Town FT
Folkestone Invicta 3 0 15:00 Leatherhead FT
Horsham 1 1 15:00 Corinthian Casuals FT
Kingstonian 4 2 15:00 Lewes FT
Potters Bar Town P P 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Wingate & Finchley 5 0 15:00 East Thurrock United FT
Coupe de France
Vannes 0 0 20:10 Paris Saint-Germain
Southern Premier League South
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Beaconsfield 0 0 19:45 Metropolitan Police
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Tondela 0 0 20:15 Moreirense
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Stalybridge

