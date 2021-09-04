Football Fixtures

December 2021

December 2021

Saturday 4th December

Premier League
West Ham United 1 2 12:30 Chelsea
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 2/1
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 19/10
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Home 13/2 15/4 Away 2/5
Watford 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Home 14/1 13/2 Away 1/6
Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City 0 2 12:30 West Bromwich Albion
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 8/5
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 11/5
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 29/20
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 13/8 11/5 Away 17/10
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 21/10 12/5 Away 5/4
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 29/10
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 23/20 21/10 Away 11/4
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 7/2
Reading 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 7/4
The FA Cup
Buxton 0 1 12:45 Morecambe
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 15/8
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 15/8
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 8/5
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 7/5
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 13/10
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 11/2
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 7/2
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 8/13 14/5 Away 4/1
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Yeovil Town 0 0 17:30 Stevenage
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 13/10
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 11/8 13/5 Away 13/8
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 10/11 9/4 Away 3/1
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 18/5
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 1/10 8/1 Away 18/1
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 7/5 19/10 Away 21/10
Scottish Cup
Darvel P P 15:00 Brechin City
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
German Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 14:30 Cologne
Home 19/10 12/5 Away 5/4
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 Greuther Furth
Home 1/6 6/1 Away 12/1
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 21/10
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 17/20 11/4 Away 13/5
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 23/20 23/10 Away 9/4
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 17:30 Bayern Munich
Home 5/2 16/5 Away 17/20
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 29/20
Morton 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 2/1
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Home 12/5 23/10 Away 1/1
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Dover 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Woking
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 15:30 FC Utrecht
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 21/4
Cambuur Leeuwarden 0 0 17:45 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 11/5 11/4 Away 1/1
Heracles Almelo 0 0 20:00 Heerenveen
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 2/1
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Larne 0 0 15:00 Warrenpoint Town
Women's Spanish Primera Division
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 11:00 Sevilla Femenino
Granadilla Tenerife Femenino 0 0 12:00 Rayo Vallecano Femenino
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 15:30 Real Madrid Women
Women's French Division 1
Reims Féminines 0 0 13:00 Soyaux Féminines
Bordeaux Féminines 0 0 13:30 Dijon Féminines
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 13:30 Saint-Etienne Féminines
Issy Féminines 0 0 15:30 Paris Saint-Germain Women
French Ligue 1
Marseille 0 0 16:00 Brest
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 11/2
Lille 0 0 18:00 Troyes
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 21/4
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 19/4 7/2 Away 1/2
Spanish La Liga
Sevilla 1 0 13:00 Villarreal
Barcelona 0 0 15:15 Real Betis
Home 4/9 19/5 Away 11/2
Atletico Madrid 0 0 17:30 Real Mallorca
Home 1/3 19/5 Away 9/1
Real Sociedad 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 21/10 5/2 Away 6/5
Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0 0 14:00 Salernitana
Home 2/9 5/1 Away 10/1
Roma 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Home 5/2 11/4 Away 10/11
Napoli 0 0 19:45 Atalanta
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 17/10
American MLS League
Portland Timbers 0 0 23:30 Real Salt Lake
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Boavista 0 0 18:00 Maritimo
Pacos Ferreira 0 0 20:30 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Margate 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 South Shields
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Belgian First Division A
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0 0 15:15 AA Gent
KV Kortrijk 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
KV Oostende 0 0 17:30 KAS Eupen
Club Brugge 0 0 19:45 RFC Seraing
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Gateshead P P 15:00 AFC Telford United
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 York City
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Southport 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Cefn Druids 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Flint Town United 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
National League South
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Slough 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Polish Ekstraklasa
LKS Nieciecza 0 0 14:00 Pogon Szczecin
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 16:30 Leczna
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 19:00 Raków Czestochowa
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Yate
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Swedish Allsvenskan
AIK 0 0 14:00 IK Sirius
Hacken 0 0 14:00 Djurgardens IF
Hammarby IF 0 0 14:00 Kalmar FF
Malmo FF 0 0 14:00 Halmstads BK
Norrkoping 0 0 14:00 IFK Gothenburg
Orebro 0 0 14:00 IF Elfsborg
Italian Serie B
Benevento 0 0 13:00 Pordenone
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Cremonese
Crotone 0 1 13:00 Spal
Frosinone 0 0 13:00 Ternana U
Lecce 0 0 15:15 Reggina
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 15:15 Apollon Smyrnis
OFI 0 0 17:30 Olympiakos FC
Hungarian Liga
Gyirmot FC Gyor 0 0 12:00 Mezokovesd Zsory
Ferencvaros 0 0 14:30 Puskas FC
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 16:30 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club

