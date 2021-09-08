Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2021

Wednesday 8th December

UEFA Champions League
Juventus 1 0 17:45 Malmo FF
Bet on Football with
Zenit St. Petersburg 2 1 17:45 Chelsea
Atalanta 0 0 20:00 Villarreal
Home 3/4 3/1 Away 16/5
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Home 8/15 15/4 Away 17/4
Benfica 0 0 20:00 Dynamo Kiev
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 BSC Young Boys Bern
Home 8/15 100/30 Away 19/4
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Home 19/10 23/10 Away 7/5
Wolfsburg 0 0 20:00 Lille
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Sky Bet League One
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Argyle
Home 11/10 13/5 Away 21/10
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Shrewsbury Town
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 17/4
Scottish Premiership
Livingston 0 0 19:45 Hibernian
Home 11/4 21/10 Away 21/20
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow P P 19:45 Salford City
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Bradford City 0 0 19:45 Colchester United
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 19/5
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:45 Rochdale
Home 7/4 23/10 Away 7/5
Women's Champions League
Servette Genf Women 0 1 17:45 VfL Wolfsburg Women
Zhytlobud Women 0 6 17:45 Paris Saint-Germain Women
Breidablik Women 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid Women
Chelsea Women 0 0 20:00 Juventus Turin Women
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Horsham

©2021 Sky UK