Date Competitions

January 2022

Sunday 9th January

The FA Cup
Luton Town 2 0 12:30 Harrogate Town

Cardiff City 0 0 14:00 Preston North End
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 29/20
Charlton Athletic 0 0 14:00 Norwich City
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Liverpool 0 0 14:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 1/7 13/2 Away 14/1
Stoke City 0 0 14:00 Leyton Orient
Home 8/11 5/2 Away 18/5
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 14:00 Morecambe
Home 1/16 10/1 Away 25/1
West Ham United 0 0 14:00 Leeds United
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 6/1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 14:00 Sheffield United
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 17/4
Nottingham Forest 0 0 17:10 Arsenal
Home 9/1 9/2 Away 2/7
Women's Super League
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 6 12:00 Manchester City Women FT
Birmingham City Women 0 0 14:00 Arsenal Women
Reading Women 0 0 14:00 Leicester City Women
West Ham United Women P P 18:45 Manchester United Women
Postponed : Other
German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin 0 0 14:30 Cologne
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 29/20
Bochum 0 0 16:30 Wolfsburg
Home 11/5 23/10 Away 23/20
Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon 0 0 16:00 Burkina
Ethiopia 0 0 19:00 Cape Verde
FA Women's Championship
Lewes Women P P 12:00 Durham Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0 0 14:00 Liverpool Women
Charlton Athletic Women 0 0 14:00 Sheffield United Women
Sunderland Ladies P P 14:00 Crystal Palace Women
Bristol City Women P P 15:00 Coventry United Ladies
Watford FC Women P P 15:00 London City Lionesses
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Hull City Ladies P P 14:00 Huddersfield Town Ladies
Middlesbrough Ladies 0 0 14:00 Burnley Ladies
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 0 14:00 Stoke City Ladies
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies P P 14:00 Brighouse Town Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
London Bees P P 13:00 Oxford United Women
Cardiff City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Plymouth Argyle Ladies
Gillingham Ladies P P 14:00 Keynsham Town Ladies
Ipswich Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
MK Dons Ladies 0 0 14:00 Hounslow Women
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Rayo Vallecano Femenino 0 1 10:00 Eibar Femenino FT
Real Betis Féminas 1 0 10:30 Levante Femenino FT
Atlético de Madrid Femenino P P 11:00 Real Madrid Women
Real Sociedad Femenino 1 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino FT
Sporting de Huelva Femenino 2 0 11:00 Valencia Femenino FT
French Ligue 1
Brest 0 3 12:00 Nice FT
Clermont 0 0 14:00 Reims
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 21/10
Metz 0 0 14:00 Strasbourg
Home 18/5 14/5 Away 4/6
Montpellier P P 14:00 Troyes
Postponed : Other
Nantes 0 0 16:05 Monaco
Home 11/4 12/5 Away 1/1
Lyon 0 0 19:45 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 5/2 29/10 Away 19/20
Spanish La Liga
Rayo Vallecano 0 1 13:00 Real Betis
Sevilla 0 0 15:15 Getafe
Home 4/7 13/5 Away 6/1
Alaves 0 0 17:30 Athletic Bilbao
Home 3/1 23/10 Away 19/20
Osasuna 0 0 17:30 Cadiz
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 19/4
Villarreal 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 8/5
Italian Serie A
Venezia 0 3 11:30 AC Milan FT
Empoli 1 2 13:30 Sassuolo
Napoli 0 0 15:30 Sampdoria
Home 4/11 15/4 Away 13/2
Udinese 0 0 15:30 Atalanta
Home 4/1 16/5 Away 11/20
Genoa 0 0 17:30 Spezia
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 12/5
Roma 0 0 17:30 Juventus
Home 23/10 23/10 Away 6/5
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Lazio
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 15/2
Verona 0 0 19:45 Salernitana
Home 3/10 17/4 Away 15/2
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portimonense 0 0 15:30 Maritimo
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira
Braga 0 0 18:00 FC Famalicao
Belenenses 0 0 20:30 Arouca
Greek Super League
Aris Salonika P P 13:00 Atromitos Athens
AEK Athens P P 17:30 PAOK Salonika
Olympiakos FC P P 17:30 Asteras Tripoli

