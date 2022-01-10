Search
Football
Fixtures
Fixtures
News
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Arsenal Women
Aston Villa Women
Birmingham City Women
Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Chelsea Women
Everton Women
Leicester City Women
Manchester City Women
Manchester United Women
Reading Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
West Ham United Women
Barnsley
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Blackpool
Bournemouth
Bristol City
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Derby County
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Luton Town
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Nottingham Forest
Peterborough United
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Sheffield United
Stoke City
Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Bolton Wanderers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
Lincoln City
Milton Keynes Dons
Morecambe
Oxford United
Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Shrewsbury Town
Sunderland
Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers
Barrow
Bradford City
Bristol Rovers
Carlisle United
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United
Leyton Orient
Mansfield
Newport County
Northampton Town
Oldham Athletic
Port Vale
Rochdale
Salford City
Scunthorpe United
Stevenage
Sutton United
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee
Dundee United
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Espanyol
Getafe
Granada
Levante
Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Empoli
Fiorentina
Genoa
Hellas Verona
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Roma
Salernitana
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Venezia
Arminia Bielefeld
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Cologne
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FSV Mainz 05
Greuther Furth
Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
TSG Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
VfB Stuttgart
VFL Bochum
Wolfsburg
Angers
Brest
Clermont Foot
FC Metz
Girondins Bordeaux
Lille
Lorient
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens
RC Strasbourg
Reims
St Etienne
Stade Rennes
Troyes
ADO Den Haag
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
FC Emmen
FC Groningen
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem
VVV Venlo
Willem II Tilb
Albania
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Cameroon
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
England
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Russia
Spain
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Congo DR
Ethiopia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Togo
Zambia
Teams
Tables
Leagues/Cups
Fixtures
Results
Transfers
Video
On Sky
Sky Bet
Date
Competitions
Sky Bet
Premier League
Championship
League One
Euro 2020
League Two
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
World Cup
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
Papa John's Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
January 2022
Sunday 9th January
The FA Cup
Luton Town
2
0
12:30
Harrogate Town
Bet on Football with
Cardiff City
0
0
14:00
Preston North End
Home 7/4
11/5
Away 29/20
Charlton Athletic
0
0
14:00
Norwich City
Home 16/5
5/2
Away 4/5
Liverpool
0
0
14:00
Shrewsbury Town
Home 1/7
13/2
Away 14/1
Stoke City
0
0
14:00
Leyton Orient
Home 8/11
5/2
Away 18/5
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
14:00
Morecambe
Home 1/16
10/1
Away 25/1
West Ham United
0
0
14:00
Leeds United
Home 4/9
7/2
Away 6/1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
14:00
Sheffield United
Home 8/13
11/4
Away 17/4
Nottingham Forest
0
0
17:10
Arsenal
Home 9/1
9/2
Away 2/7
Women's Super League
Brighton and Hove Albion Women
0
6
12:00
Manchester City Women
FT
Birmingham City Women
0
0
14:00
Arsenal Women
Reading Women
0
0
14:00
Leicester City Women
West Ham United Women
P
P
18:45
Manchester United Women
Postponed : Other
German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin
0
0
14:30
Cologne
Home 8/5
5/2
Away 29/20
Bochum
0
0
16:30
Wolfsburg
Home 11/5
23/10
Away 23/20
Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon
0
0
16:00
Burkina
Ethiopia
0
0
19:00
Cape Verde
FA Women's Championship
Lewes Women
P
P
12:00
Durham Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
14:00
Liverpool Women
Charlton Athletic Women
0
0
14:00
Sheffield United Women
Sunderland Ladies
P
P
14:00
Crystal Palace Women
Bristol City Women
P
P
15:00
Coventry United Ladies
Watford FC Women
P
P
15:00
London City Lionesses
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Hull City Ladies
P
P
14:00
Huddersfield Town Ladies
Middlesbrough Ladies
0
0
14:00
Burnley Ladies
West Bromwich Albion WFC
0
0
14:00
Stoke City Ladies
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
P
P
14:00
Brighouse Town Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
London Bees
P
P
13:00
Oxford United Women
Cardiff City Ladies
0
0
14:00
Plymouth Argyle Ladies
Gillingham Ladies
P
P
14:00
Keynsham Town Ladies
Ipswich Town Ladies
0
0
14:00
Portsmouth Ladies
MK Dons Ladies
0
0
14:00
Hounslow Women
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Rayo Vallecano Femenino
0
1
10:00
Eibar Femenino
FT
Real Betis Féminas
1
0
10:30
Levante Femenino
FT
Atlético de Madrid Femenino
P
P
11:00
Real Madrid Women
Real Sociedad Femenino
1
0
11:00
Athletic Club Femenino
FT
Sporting de Huelva Femenino
2
0
11:00
Valencia Femenino
FT
French Ligue 1
Brest
0
3
12:00
Nice
FT
Clermont
0
0
14:00
Reims
Home 13/10
21/10
Away 21/10
Metz
0
0
14:00
Strasbourg
Home 18/5
14/5
Away 4/6
Montpellier
P
P
14:00
Troyes
Postponed : Other
Nantes
0
0
16:05
Monaco
Home 11/4
12/5
Away 1/1
Lyon
0
0
19:45
Paris Saint-Germain
Home 5/2
29/10
Away 19/20
Spanish La Liga
Rayo Vallecano
0
1
13:00
Real Betis
Sevilla
0
0
15:15
Getafe
Home 4/7
13/5
Away 6/1
Alaves
0
0
17:30
Athletic Bilbao
Home 3/1
23/10
Away 19/20
Osasuna
0
0
17:30
Cadiz
Home 8/13
11/4
Away 19/4
Villarreal
0
0
20:00
Atletico Madrid
Home 7/4
9/4
Away 8/5
Italian Serie A
Venezia
0
3
11:30
AC Milan
FT
Empoli
1
2
13:30
Sassuolo
Napoli
0
0
15:30
Sampdoria
Home 4/11
15/4
Away 13/2
Udinese
0
0
15:30
Atalanta
Home 4/1
16/5
Away 11/20
Genoa
0
0
17:30
Spezia
Home 11/10
11/5
Away 12/5
Roma
0
0
17:30
Juventus
Home 23/10
23/10
Away 6/5
Inter Milan
0
0
19:45
Lazio
Home 1/3
17/4
Away 15/2
Verona
0
0
19:45
Salernitana
Home 3/10
17/4
Away 15/2
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portimonense
0
0
15:30
Maritimo
Benfica
0
0
18:00
Pacos Ferreira
Braga
0
0
18:00
FC Famalicao
Belenenses
0
0
20:30
Arouca
Greek Super League
Aris Salonika
P
P
13:00
Atromitos Athens
AEK Athens
P
P
17:30
PAOK Salonika
Olympiakos FC
P
P
17:30
Asteras Tripoli
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
GAA
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Video
TV
Sky Bet
Games
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
TV Shows
TV Guide
Sky Go
Now TV
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
Sky Zero
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Work @ Sky Sports
Terms & Conditions
Twitter
Facebook
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports NFL
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Group
Sky For Businesses
Work @ Sky Sports
NOW TV
Sky Communal TV
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2022 Sky UK