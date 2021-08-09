Hungerford Town
0
0
19:45
Hemel Hempstead
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
19:45
Havant and Waterlooville
Ashton Utd
0
0
19:45
Radcliffe
Buxton
0
0
19:45
Atherton Collieries
Whitby Town
0
0
19:45
FC United of Manchester
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
19:45
Corinthian Casuals
East Thurrock United
0
0
19:45
Lewes
Hornchurch
0
0
19:45
Haringey Borough
Leatherhead
0
0
19:45
Cheshunt
Merstham
0
0
19:45
Cray Wanderers
Caernarfon Town
0
0
19:45
Connah's Quay Nomads
Cefn Druids
0
0
19:45
Flint Town United
Haverfordwest County
0
0
19:45
Barry Town
Newtown AFC
0
0
19:45
Bala Town FC
Penybont
0
0
19:45
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Aberystwyth Town
0
0
20:00
The New Saints FC
Farnborough
0
0
19:45
Beaconsfield
Kings Langley
0
0
19:45
Hartley Wintney
Merthyr Town
0
0
19:45
Dorchester
Metropolitan Police
0
0
19:45
Chesham
Poole Town
0
0
19:45
Weston-s-Mare
Salisbury FC
0
0
19:45
Walton Casuals
Taunton
P
P
19:45
Salisbury FC
Brackley Town
0
0
19:45
Spennymoor Town
Leamington
0
0
19:45
York City