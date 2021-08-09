Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2021

Tuesday 9th November

Papa John's Trophy
Crawley Town 0 0 19:00 Southampton U21
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:00 Charlton Athletic
Morecambe 0 0 19:00 Carlisle United
Port Vale 0 0 19:00 Liverpool U21
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:00 Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 19:00 Harrogate Town
Stevenage 0 0 19:00 Cambridge United
Sunderland 0 0 19:00 Bradford City
Swindon Town 0 0 19:00 Newport County AFC
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 19:00 Oldham Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 19:00 Burton Albion
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Leicester City U21
Fleetwood Town 0 0 19:45 Accrington Stanley
Ipswich Town 0 0 19:45 Colchester United
Mansfield Town 0 0 19:45 Newcastle United U21
Portsmouth 0 0 19:45 Crystal Palace U21
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 AFC Wimbledon
Scottish League 2
Stenhousemuir 0 0 19:30 Albion Rovers
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 19:45 Wrexham
Women's Champions League
Servette Genf Women 0 0 17:45 Chelsea Women
Zhytlobud Women 0 0 17:45 Breidablik Women
Juventus Turin Women 0 0 20:00 VfL Wolfsburg Women
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid Women
National League South
Hungerford Town 0 0 19:45 Hemel Hempstead
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 Radcliffe
Buxton 0 0 19:45 Atherton Collieries
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 FC United of Manchester
Isthmian League
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 19:45 Corinthian Casuals
East Thurrock United 0 0 19:45 Lewes
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Haringey Borough
Leatherhead 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Merstham 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town 0 0 19:45 Connah's Quay Nomads
Cefn Druids 0 0 19:45 Flint Town United
Haverfordwest County 0 0 19:45 Barry Town
Newtown AFC 0 0 19:45 Bala Town FC
Penybont 0 0 19:45 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 20:00 The New Saints FC
Southern Premier League
Farnborough 0 0 19:45 Beaconsfield
Kings Langley 0 0 19:45 Hartley Wintney
Merthyr Town 0 0 19:45 Dorchester
Metropolitan Police 0 0 19:45 Chesham
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Weston-s-Mare
Salisbury FC 0 0 19:45 Walton Casuals
Taunton P P 19:45 Salisbury FC
National League North
Brackley Town 0 0 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Leamington 0 0 19:45 York City

