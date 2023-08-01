Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Watch
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Wednesday 1st November

Sky Bet League One
Fleetwood Town 0 0 19:45 Blackpool
Home 23/10 23/10 Away 11/10
Carabao Cup
West Ham United 0 0 19:30 Arsenal
Home 29/10 13/5 Away 10/11
Bournemouth 0 0 19:45 Liverpool
Home 13/2 17/4 Away 4/11
Chelsea 0 0 19:45 Blackburn Rovers
Home 1/7 15/2 Away 14/1
Everton 0 0 19:45 Burnley
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 5/1
Ipswich Town 0 0 19:45 Fulham
Home 21/10 13/5 Away 23/20
Manchester United 0 0 20:15 Newcastle United
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 9/4
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 19:45 St Mirren
Home 1/6 6/1 Away 12/1
Dundee 0 0 19:45 Rangers
Home 13/2 4/1 Away 1/3
Hearts 0 0 19:45 Livingston
Home 3/5 29/10 Away 4/1
Motherwell 0 0 19:45 Aberdeen
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
St. Johnstone 0 0 19:45 Kilmarnock
Home 12/5 11/5 Away 11/10
Spanish Copa del Rey
Atlético Lugones 0 6 11:00 Rayo Vallecano FT
Azuaga 0 0 11:00 Cartagena AET
Cartagena win 3-2 on penalties.
Badalona 0 0 11:00 Cadiz AET
Cadiz win 4-2 on penalties.
Barbastro 1 0 11:00 Ponferradina FT
Compostela 0 1 11:00 Tenerife FT
Llerenense 0 2 11:00 Leganes FT
Navalcarnero 0 1 11:00 Alcorcón FT
Náxara 1 2 11:00 Melilla FT
SCR Peña Deportiva 1 5 11:00 Real Valladolid FT
San Roque de Lepe 1 2 11:00 Girona FT
UCAM Murcia 0 0 11:00 Linares Deportivo AET
Linares Deportivo win 7-6 on penalties.
Quintanar 0 2 14:30 Sevilla
Turégano 0 2 14:30 Celta Vigo
Atlético Astorga 1 0 15:00 FC Andorra
Club Atlético Antoniano 0 0 15:00 Lugo
Valle Egüés 0 0 15:00 Teruel
Real Avilés 0 0 15:30 Arenteiro
Real Jaén 0 0 15:30 Eldense
Covadonga 0 0 16:00 Deportivo La Coruna
Ursaria 0 0 16:00 Cayón
Arandina 0 0 16:30 Murcia
Guijuelo 0 0 16:30 Sporting Gijon
Manchego 0 0 16:30 Antequera
Zamora 0 0 16:30 Racing Santander
Barakaldo 0 0 17:00 Malaga
CE Europa de Barcelona 0 0 17:00 Elche
Gernika 0 0 17:00 Unionistas
Orihuela 0 0 17:00 Gimnastic
Terrassa 0 0 17:00 Albacete
Tudelano 0 0 17:00 Recreativo Huelva
Utebo 0 0 17:00 Mirandes
Yeclano 0 0 17:00 Atlético Sanluqueño
Buñol 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
CD Boiro 0 0 17:30 Real Mallorca
Tardienta 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Águilas 0 0 18:00 SD Huesca
Andratx 0 0 18:30 Tarazona
Manresa 0 0 19:00 Real Oviedo
Marbella 0 0 19:00 Racing Club Ferrol
Hernán Cortés 0 0 19:30 Real Betis
Rubí 0 0 20:30 Athletic Bilbao
The FA Trophy
Kingstonian 0 0 19:45 Whitehawk
German DFB Cup
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 17:00 Hoffenheim
Holstein Kiel 0 0 17:00 Magdeburg
SC Freiburg 0 0 17:00 SC Paderborn 07
Sandhausen 0 0 17:00 Bayer Leverkusen
1. FC Saarbrücken 0 0 19:45 Bayern Munich
FC Nurnberg 0 0 19:45 Hansa Rostock
Hertha Berlin 0 0 19:45 Mainz
Viktoria Köln 0 0 19:45 Eintracht Frankfurt
American MLS League
Columbus Crew 0 0 23:30 Atlanta United FC
Coppa Italia
Genoa 1 1 14:00 Reggiana
Lecce 0 0 17:00 Parma
Udinese 0 0 20:00 Cagliari

©2023 Sky UK