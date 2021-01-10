Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2021

Saturday 10th April

Premier League
Manchester City 1 2 12:30 Leeds United FT
Bet on Football with
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 5/1
Crystal Palace 0 0 17:30 Chelsea
Home 13/2 16/5 Away 4/9
Sky Bet Championship
Millwall 0 3 12:30 Swansea City FT
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 13/5
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 7/4 2/1 Away 7/4
Bournemouth 1 1 15:00 Coventry City
Home 4/6 29/10 Away 4/1
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 12/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 2/1
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 17/4 29/10 Away 8/13
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 19/10
Preston North End 0 1 15:00 Brentford
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 17/20
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 21/10
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 1 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 21/10
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Doncaster Rovers 0 1 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 23/10
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 14/5
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 21/10
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 17/10
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 6/4
Plymouth Argyle 0 1 15:00 Hull City
Home 15/4 3/1 Away 8/13
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 14/5
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 5/6 12/5 Away 16/5
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 19/5 11/4 Away 4/6
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Hamilton Academical 0 1 15:00 Dundee United
Kilmarnock 1 1 15:00 Ross County
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 1 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 11/8
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 21/20 11/5 Away 13/5
Cambridge United 0 1 15:00 Exeter City
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 7/4
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 7/10 5/2 Away 15/4
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 11/10 21/10 Away 13/5
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 12/5 11/5 Away 11/10
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 7/4
Walsall 1 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 19/10 21/10 Away 7/5
German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 14:30 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 1 2 14:30 M'gladbach
Werder Bremen 0 3 14:30 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 0 0 17:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 11/4 3/1 Away 5/6
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 1 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Morton
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians P P 15:00 Clyde
Postponed : Other
Cove Rangers P P 15:00 East Fife
Postponed : Other
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Falkirk 1 0 15:00 Clyde
Forfar Athletic P P 15:00 Dumbarton
Postponed : Other
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Montrose P P 15:00 Falkirk
Postponed : Other
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Partick Thistle P P 15:00 Peterhead
Postponed : Other
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers P P 15:00 Stirling Albion
Postponed : Other
Annan Athletic P P 15:00 Edinburgh City
Postponed : Other
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Brechin City 0 1 15:00 Albion Rovers
Cowdenbeath P P 15:00 Queen's Park
Postponed : Other
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Stenhousemuir P P 15:00 Brechin City
Postponed : Other
Stenhousemuir 0 1 15:00 Queen's Park
Stranraer P P 15:00 Elgin City
Postponed : Other
Stranraer 0 1 15:00 Edinburgh City
National League
Aldershot Town P P 15:00 Yeovil Town
Postponed : Other
Altrincham 0 1 15:00 FC Halifax
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Woking
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Macclesfield Town
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Hartlepool United 0 0 17:20 Notts County
Women's International Friendlies
Mexico Women 0 0 13:00 Slovakia Women
Italy Ladies 0 0 15:00 Iceland Women
Germany Women 0 0 15:10 Australia Women
Sweden Women 0 0 18:10 USA Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Heracles Almelo 0 0 17:45 Willem II
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 19:00 Sparta Rotterdam
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 19:00 Emmen
PEC Zwolle 0 0 20:00 FC Twente
League of Ireland Premier Division
Finn Harps 0 0 18:00 Waterford United
Longford Town 0 0 18:00 Drogheda
Sligo Rovers 0 0 18:00 Shamrock Rovers
French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 0 0 16:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Montpellier 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Spanish La Liga
Getafe 0 1 13:00 Cadiz FT
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 15:15 Alaves
Eibar 0 0 17:30 Levante
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Home 15/8 13/5 Away 13/10
Italian Serie A
Spezia 0 1 14:00 Crotone
Parma 0 0 17:00 AC Milan
Udinese 0 0 19:45 Torino
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 15:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Mechelen 0 0 17:30 Zulte-Waregem
AA Gent 0 0 19:45 Charleroi
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Cefn Druids 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Flint Town United 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Bala Town FC 0 0 17:15 The New Saints FC
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Maritimo 0 0 15:00 SC Farense
Boavista 0 0 15:30 Rio Ave
Tondela 0 0 18:00 FC Porto
Pacos Ferreira 0 0 20:30 Benfica
Polish Ekstraklasa
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 00:00 TBC
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 19:00 Lechia Gdansk
Hungarian Liga
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 16:00 Ujpesti Football Club
Ferencvaros 0 0 18:30 Puskas FC
Greek Super League
Apollon Smyrnis 0 0 15:15 OFI
Atromitos Athens 0 0 17:30 Larissa FC
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 1 0 13:00 Monza FT
Brescia 1 1 13:00 Pescara FT
Cremonese 2 1 13:00 Pordenone FT
Lecce 1 2 13:00 Spal FT
Virtus Entella 0 3 13:00 Salernitana FT
Frosinone 0 0 15:00 Cittadella
Swedish Allsvenskan
Malmo FF 0 0 14:00 Hammarby IF
Orebro 0 0 16:30 IFK Gothenburg
Norwegian Eliteserien
Stromsgodset P P 15:00 Bodo/Glimt
Odd Grenland P P 17:00 Valerenga
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Larne 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 17:30 Coleraine

