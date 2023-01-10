Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2023

Monday 10th April

Sky Bet Championship
Huddersfield Town 0 0 12:30 Blackburn Rovers
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 6/4
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 11/4 9/4 Away 21/20
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 15/8
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 21/10
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 9/4 11/5 Away 13/10
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 13/2
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 11/2
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 4/5 12/5 Away 19/5
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 17/4
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
Bristol City 0 0 17:30 Middlesbrough
Home 13/5 13/5 Away 1/1
Burnley 0 0 20:00 Sheffield United
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 23/10
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 6/1
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 11/20 29/10 Away 9/2
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 14/5
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 13/2 18/5 Away 4/11
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 4/7 29/10 Away 17/4
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 21/10
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 3/5 29/10 Away 4/1
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 5/1
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 4/11 15/4 Away 13/2
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 2/9 19/4 Away 19/2
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 13/10
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 8/11 5/2 Away 18/5
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 23/20 11/5 Away 23/10
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 3/4 12/5 Away 18/5
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 21/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 14/5 12/5 Away 10/11
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 8/15 14/5 Away 5/1
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 9/2
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 19/20 21/10 Away 3/1
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 4/6 5/2 Away 4/1
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 19/10 21/10 Away 7/5
National League
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Woking 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
York City 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Women's International Friendlies
Slovakia Women 0 0 12:00 Finland Women
League of Ireland Premier Division
Cork City 0 0 17:00 Dundalk
Derry City 0 0 19:00 Bohemians
Drogheda 0 0 19:45 St Patricks Athletic
Shelbourne 0 0 19:45 Sligo Rovers
Shamrock Rovers 0 0 20:00 U.C.D
Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Girona
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 10/1
Polish Ekstraklasa
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 14:00 Lechia Gdansk
Southern Premier League South
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Yate
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
North Leigh 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Herne Bay 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Margate 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Dover
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Slough
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 0 0 20:15 GD Chaves
Northern Premier League
Stalybridge 0 0 13:00 Hyde
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Belper Town 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Marine 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Marske Utd
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 South Shields
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Banbury 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Southport 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Danish Superliga
Aalborg BK 0 0 13:00 OB Odense
FC Midtjylland 0 0 13:00 Lyngby BK
Randers FC 0 0 15:00 FC Copenhagen
FC Nordsjaelland 0 0 17:00 Brondby
Norwegian Eliteserien
Rosenborg 0 0 13:30 Viking
Aalesund 0 0 16:00 Valerenga
Lillestrom P P 16:00 Stromsgodset
Sarpsborg 0 0 16:00 Bodo/Glimt
Stabaek 0 0 16:00 Odd Grenland
Tromso 0 0 16:00 Molde
Brann 0 0 18:15 Haugesund
Swedish Allsvenskan
AIK 0 0 14:00 Norrkoping
Varbergs BoIS 0 0 14:00 IF Elfsborg
Italian Serie B
Benevento 0 0 11:30 Spal
Brescia 0 0 14:00 Ternana U
Cittadella 0 0 14:00 Parma
Como 0 0 14:00 Genoa
Frosinone 0 0 14:00 Ascoli
Perugia 0 0 14:00 Modena
Reggina 0 0 14:00 Venezia
Südtirol 0 0 14:00 Bari
Pisa 0 0 17:00 Cagliari
Palermo 0 0 19:30 Cosenza

©2023 Sky UK