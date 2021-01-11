Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

April 2021

April 2021

Sunday 11th April

Premier League
Burnley 1 2 12:00 Newcastle United FT
West Ham United 0 0 14:05 Leicester City
Home 11/5 23/10 Away 5/4
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 16:30 Manchester United
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 7/5
Sheffield United 0 0 19:00 Arsenal
Home 5/1 3/1 Away 11/20
Scottish Premiership
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
German Bundesliga
Schalke 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Cologne 0 0 17:00 Mainz
Women's International Friendlies
Japan Women 7 0 05:30 Panama Women FT
Euskadi Women 0 0 10:00 Argentina Women
Uzbekistan Women 0 0 12:00 Belarus Women
Belgium Women 0 0 18:30 Republic of Ireland Women
Austria Women 0 0 19:30 Finland Ladies
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Utrecht 1 2 11:15 Feyenoord FT
Groningen 0 0 13:30 Heerenveen
VVV-Venlo 0 1 13:30 PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 15:45 Ajax
French Ligue 1
Rennes 1 0 12:00 Nantes FT
Brest 0 0 14:00 Nimes
Nice 0 0 14:00 Reims
RC Lens 0 0 14:00 Lorient
St Etienne 0 0 14:00 Bordeaux
Monaco 0 0 16:05 Dijon
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Angers
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 0 0 13:00 Osasuna
Valencia 0 0 15:15 Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid 0 0 17:30 Granada
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 23/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Italian Serie A
Inter Milan 1 0 11:30 Cagliari FT
Juventus 0 0 14:00 Genoa
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 10/1
Sampdoria 0 0 14:00 Napoli
Verona 0 0 14:00 Lazio
Roma 0 0 17:00 Bologna
Fiorentina 0 0 19:45 Atalanta
Polish Ekstraklasa
Zaglebie Lubin 0 0 14:00 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala
Lech Poznan 0 0 16:30 Legia Warsaw
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 0 0 15:00 Moreirense
Santa Clara 0 0 15:30 Nacional
Braga 0 0 17:30 Belenenses
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:00 FC Famalicao
Belgian First Division A
Genk 0 0 12:30 Sint-Truidense VV
Waasland Beveren 0 0 15:00 KV Kortrijk
Anderlecht 0 0 17:15 Club Brugge
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk 0 0 19:45 KV Oostende
Hungarian Liga
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 13:30 Paksi SE
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 16:00 Budapest Honved
Italian Serie B
Reggina 0 0 14:00 Vicenza
Venezia 0 0 18:00 Cosenza
Norwegian Eliteserien
Lillestrom P P 17:00 Stabaek
Molde P P 17:00 Sarpsborg
Sandefjord P P 17:00 Haugesund
Tromso P P 17:00 Mjondalen
Viking P P 17:00 Kristiansund BK
Brann P P 19:00 Rosenborg
Swedish Allsvenskan
Halmstads BK 0 0 14:00 Hacken
IF Elfsborg 0 0 16:30 Djurgardens IF
Norrkoping 0 0 16:30 IK Sirius
Greek Super League
Aris Salonika 0 0 13:00 AEK Athens
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 15:15 PAOK Salonika
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:30 Panathinaikos
Danish Superliga
Randers FC 0 0 13:00 FC Nordsjaelland
Sonderjyske 0 0 13:00 AC Horsens
Brondby 0 0 15:00 FC Copenhagen
AGF Aarhus 0 0 17:00 FC Midtjylland
The Women's FA Cup
Burnley Ladies 0 0 14:00 Sunderland Ladies
Cheltenham Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Gillingham Ladies
Huddersfield Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Brighouse Town Ladies
Leyton Orient WFC 0 0 14:00 Chichester City Ladies
Middlesbrough Ladies 0 0 14:00 The New Saints Ladies
Oxford United Women 0 0 14:00 Billericay Town Ladies
TBC 0 0 14:00 Yeovil Town Ladies
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 0 14:00 Derby County Ladies
Watford Ladies 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies

