Date Competitions

November 2021

Thursday 11th November

FIFA World Cup European Qualifying
Armenia 0 5 17:00 North Macedonia FT
Bet on Football with
Azerbaijan 1 3 17:00 Luxembourg FT
Georgia 2 0 17:00 Sweden FT
Russia 6 0 17:00 Cyprus FT
Germany 0 0 19:45 Liechtenstein
Home 1/100 25/1 Away 66/1
Greece 0 0 19:45 Spain
Home 11/2 10/3 Away 1/2
Malta 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Home 14/1 11/2 Away 1/7
Republic of Ireland 0 0 19:45 Portugal
Home 7/1 10/3 Away 4/11
Romania 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
Home 6/5 2/1 Away 12/5
FIFA World Cup African Qualifying
Ethiopia 1 1 13:00 Ghana FT
Tanzania 0 3 13:00 DR Congo FT
Uganda 1 1 13:00 Kenya FT
Benin 2 0 16:00 Madagascar FT
Congo 1 1 16:00 Namibia FT
Rwanda 0 3 16:00 Mali FT
South Africa 0 0 19:00 Zimbabwe
Home 3/10 7/2 Away 17/2
Togo 0 0 19:00 Senegal
Home 11/2 13/5 Away 8/15
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Macedonia U21 1 1 12:00 Ukraine U21 FT
Croatia U21 2 0 17:00 Estonia U21 FT
San Marino U21 0 4 18:00 Israel U21
England U21 1 0 19:00 Czech Rep U21
France U21 0 0 19:45 Armenia U21
FIFA World Cup South American
Ecuador 0 0 21:00 Venezuela
Home 1/3 7/2 Away 9/1
Paraguay 0 0 23:00 Chile
Home 13/10 85/40 Away 11/5
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying
Australia 0 0 09:10 Saudi Arabia FT
Korea Republic 1 0 11:00 U.A.E FT
Lebanon 1 2 12:00 Iran FT
Vietnam 0 1 12:00 Japan FT
China 1 1 15:00 Oman FT
Iraq 1 1 17:00 Syria FT
International Match
Serbia 4 0 17:00 Qatar FT
Czech Republic 6 0 17:30 Kuwait
Home 2/9 17/4 Away 17/2
Ukraine 1 1 17:30 Bulgaria
Friendly Match
Besiktas 3 0 11:00 Shkupi FT

