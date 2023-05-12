Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

August 2023

Saturday 12th August

Premier League
Arsenal 2 0 12:30 Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Home 7/4 5/2 Away 29/20
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 2/7 9/2 Away 9/1
Everton 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 23/10
Sheffield United 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 11/4 11/5 Away 11/10
Newcastle United 0 0 17:30 Aston Villa
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 19/5
Women's World Cup
Australia Women 0 0 08:00 France Women AET
Australia Women win 7-6 on penalties.
England Women 2 1 11:30 Colombia Women FT
Scottish Premiership
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 1/6 13/2 Away 14/1
Ross County 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 6/5 11/5 Away 11/5
Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City 2 0 12:30 Middlesbrough
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 12/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Home 11/4 11/4 Away 5/6
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 7/4
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 13/8
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 2/1 23/10 Away 5/4
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Watford 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 7/2
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Sky Bet League One
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 11/5 12/5 Away 11/10
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 29/10 13/5 Away 5/6
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 11/5
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 5/4 9/4 Away 2/1
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 17/20 11/4 Away 11/4
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 8/5 23/10 Away 8/5
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 12/5
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 19/20 11/5 Away 29/10
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Home 21/10 5/2 Away 11/10
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 12/5
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 3/1
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 3/1
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 6/4 9/4 Away 17/10
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 100/30
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 7/10 29/10 Away 100/30
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Home 14/5 23/10 Away 19/20
Scottish Championship
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Home 9/4 12/5 Away 1/1
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 13/5
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 8/11 5/2 Away 16/5
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 100/30
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Morton
Home 7/5 11/5 Away 17/10
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Scottish League 2
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Spartans
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 East Fife
National League
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Woking 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
York City 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Bromley 0 0 17:30 Barnet
Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 15:30 FC Utrecht
Home 2/7 19/4 Away 15/2
Heerenveen 0 0 17:45 RKC Waalwijk
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 16/5
Ajax 0 0 19:00 Heracles Almelo
Home 1/5 6/1 Away 10/1
PEC Zwolle 0 0 20:00 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 9/5
Friendly Match
Partizani Tirane 0 0 19:00 Roma
Juventus 0 0 19:30 Atalanta
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Newry City
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Linfield
French Ligue 1
Marseille 0 0 16:00 Reims
Home 8/11 29/10 Away 7/2
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Lorient
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad 0 0 16:00 Girona
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 17/4
Las Palmas 0 0 18:30 Real Mallorca
Home 29/20 19/10 Away 11/5
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 20:30 Real Madrid
Home 21/10 5/2 Away 6/5
DFL Supercup
Bayern Munich 0 0 19:45 RB Leipzig
Chinese Super League
Changchun Yatai 1 0 12:35 Chengdu Rongcheng
Meizhou Hakka 1 0 12:35 Qingdao Jonoon
Shanghai SIPG 3 3 12:35 Hangzhou Greentown
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 0 0 15:30 Portimonense
SC Farense 0 0 18:00 Casa Pia AC
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 Vizela
Polish Ekstraklasa
Korona Kielce 0 0 16:30 Gornik Zabrze
Belgian First Division A
RWDM 0 0 15:00 Mechelen
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 17:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Coppa Italia
Empoli 0 0 16:45 Cittadella
Bari 0 0 17:00 Parma
Verona 0 0 20:00 Ascoli
Cagliari 0 0 20:15 Palermo
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Southport
Boston United 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Margate 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Spencer FC 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Northern Premier League
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Worksop
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Marine
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Workington 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Basingstoke Town 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Walton & Hersham 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Sholing
National League South
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Slough 0 0 15:00 Dover
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Norwegian Eliteserien
Sandefjord 0 0 15:00 Molde
Sarpsborg 0 0 17:00 Stromsgodset
Hungarian Liga
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 17:00 Mezokovesd Zsory
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 19:15 Paksi SE
Swedish Allsvenskan
AIK 0 0 14:00 Brommapojkarna
League of Ireland First Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Athlone

