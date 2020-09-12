Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2020

Saturday 12th December

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 12:30 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 5/4 23/10 Away 11/5
Manchester United 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Home 15/4 100/30 Away 8/13
Everton 0 0 20:00 Chelsea
Home 18/5 3/1 Away 7/10
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 1 12:30 Swansea City
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 3/1 9/4 Away 1/1
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 29/20 13/5 Away 17/10
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 6/1
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 17/10
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 13/8 11/5 Away 7/4
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 5/4 2/1 Away 5/2
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 14/5 9/4 Away 21/20
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 7/4 12/5 Away 6/4
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 9/5 23/10 Away 6/4
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 17/10
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
Sky Bet League One
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 23/10
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 17/10
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 11/4
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 9/2
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 7/2
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 4/7 29/10 Away 17/4
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 21/20
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 6/4
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 16/5
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 13/5 5/2 Away 19/20
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 29/10 5/2 Away 17/20
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 4/9 15/4 Away 21/4
M'gladbach 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Cologne
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 Werder Bremen
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 17:30 Bayern Munich
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 11/2
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 9/5
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 5/2 23/10 Away 21/20
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 6/5
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 3/4 11/4 Away 16/5
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 11/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Morton
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Brechin City P P 15:00 Annan Athletic
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
National League
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
FC Halifax P P 15:00 Eastleigh
Postponed : Other
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Macclesfield Town
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Woking 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Yeovil Town P P 15:00 Notts County
Postponed : Other
Solihull Moors 0 0 17:20 Bromley
The FA Trophy
Kidsgrove Athletic 0 0 13:00 Stamford
Needham Market 0 0 14:30 Leiston
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Felixstowe & Walton United
Hitchin Town 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Marine 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Dutch Eredivisie
Groningen 0 0 15:30 RKC Waalwijk
Emmen 0 0 17:45 ADO Den Haag
Ajax 0 0 19:00 PEC Zwolle
French Ligue 1
Marseille 0 0 16:00 Monaco
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Montpellier
Spanish La Liga
Valencia 0 0 13:00 Athletic Bilbao
Getafe 0 0 15:15 Sevilla
SD Huesca 0 0 17:30 Alaves
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 2/1
Italian Serie A
Crotone 0 0 14:00 Spezia
Torino 0 0 17:00 Udinese
Lazio 0 0 19:45 Verona
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Southport
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
York City 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Buxton
Atherton Collieries P P 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Basford United P P 15:00 South Shields
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Hyde P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Matlock Town P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Whitby Town
Radcliffe P P 15:00 Stalybridge
Scarborough Athletic P P 15:00 Grantham
Stafford Rangers P P 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Witton Albion P P 15:00 Morpeth Town
Southern Premier League
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Dorchester P P 15:00 Hendon
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Truro City
Harrow Borough P P 15:00 Poole Town
Metropolitan Police P P 15:00 Salisbury FC
Swindon Supermarine P P 15:00 Taunton
Tiverton Town P P 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Weston-s-Mare P P 15:00 Walton Casuals
Wimborne Town P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Yate P P 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Dartford P P 15:00 Billericay Town
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Hampton & Richmond P P 15:00 Slough
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Maidstone Utd P P 15:00 Braintree Town
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Caernarfon Town 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Cefn Druids 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Penybont P P 14:30 Flint Town United
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 16:30 The New Saints FC
Polish Ekstraklasa
TBC 0 0 00:00 Pogon Szczecin
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 16:30 Cracovia
Wisla Krakow 0 0 19:00 Legia Warsaw
Belgian First Division A
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 15:15 KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:30 KV Oostende
KV Kortrijk 0 0 17:30 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 19:45 Charleroi
Hungarian Liga
Ferencvaros 0 0 16:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Greek Super League
Larissa FC 0 0 15:15 OFI
Panathinaikos 0 0 17:30 PAS Giannina
Italian Serie B
Brescia 0 0 13:00 Salernitana
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Reggiana
Cremonese 0 0 13:00 Ascoli
Lecce 0 0 13:00 Frosinone
Pisa 0 0 13:00 Pordenone
Virtus Entella 0 0 13:00 Empoli
Pescara 0 0 15:00 Vicenza
Cittadella 0 0 17:00 Spal
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Warrenpoint Town
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers

