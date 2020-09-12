Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
Chorley
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Chester FC
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Leamington
Curzon Ashton
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
Guiseley
0
0
15:00
Southport
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Kettering Town
0
0
15:00
AFC Telford United
York City
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Ashton Utd
P
P
15:00
Buxton
Atherton Collieries
P
P
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Basford United
P
P
15:00
South Shields
Gainsborough Trinity
P
P
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Hyde
P
P
15:00
Warrington Town
Matlock Town
P
P
15:00
Lancaster City
Nantwich Town
P
P
15:00
Whitby Town
Radcliffe
P
P
15:00
Stalybridge
Scarborough Athletic
P
P
15:00
Grantham
Stafford Rangers
P
P
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Witton Albion
P
P
15:00
Morpeth Town
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Dorchester
P
P
15:00
Hendon
Gosport Borough
P
P
15:00
Truro City
Harrow Borough
P
P
15:00
Poole Town
Metropolitan Police
P
P
15:00
Salisbury FC
Swindon Supermarine
P
P
15:00
Taunton
Tiverton Town
P
P
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Weston-s-Mare
P
P
15:00
Walton Casuals
Wimborne Town
P
P
15:00
Beaconsfield
Yate
P
P
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Concord Rangers
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Dartford
P
P
15:00
Billericay Town
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Hampton & Richmond
P
P
15:00
Slough
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
Maidstone Utd
P
P
15:00
Braintree Town
Oxford City
0
0
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
St Albans
0
0
15:00
Tonbridge Angels
Welling United
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Bala Town FC
0
0
14:30
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Caernarfon Town
0
0
14:30
Barry Town
Cefn Druids
0
0
14:30
Haverfordwest County
Penybont
P
P
14:30
Flint Town United
Connah's Quay Nomads
0
0
16:30
The New Saints FC
TBC
0
0
00:00
Pogon Szczecin
Gornik Zabrze
0
0
16:30
Cracovia
Wisla Krakow
0
0
19:00
Legia Warsaw
Mouscron-Peruwelz
0
0
15:15
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
17:30
KV Oostende
KV Kortrijk
0
0
17:30
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Sint-Truidense VV
0
0
19:45
Charleroi
Ferencvaros
0
0
16:00
Zalaegerszegi TE
Panathinaikos
0
0
17:30
PAS Giannina
Brescia
0
0
13:00
Salernitana
Cosenza
0
0
13:00
Reggiana
Cremonese
0
0
13:00
Ascoli
Lecce
0
0
13:00
Frosinone
Virtus Entella
0
0
13:00
Empoli
Pescara
0
0
15:00
Vicenza
Cittadella
0
0
17:00
Spal
Coleraine
0
0
15:00
Warrenpoint Town
Crusaders
0
0
15:00
Portadown
Dungannon Swifts
0
0
15:00
Ballymena United
Glentoran
0
0
15:00
Carrick Rangers