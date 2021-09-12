Cracovia
0
0
11:30
Leczna
Gornik Zabrze
0
0
16:30
Pogon Szczecin
Antwerp
0
0
12:30
Standard Liege
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
15:00
Mechelen
Club Brugge
0
0
20:00
Zulte-Waregem
Belenenses
0
0
15:30
Estoril
Moreirense
0
0
15:30
Portimonense
FC Famalicao
0
0
18:00
Benfica
Brann
0
0
16:00
Sarpsborg
Haugesund
0
0
16:00
Molde
Kristiansund BK
0
0
16:00
Valerenga
Lillestrom
0
0
16:00
Sandefjord
Mjondalen
0
0
16:00
Bodo/Glimt
Odd Grenland
0
0
16:00
Stabaek
Rosenborg
0
0
16:00
Stromsgodset
Reggina
0
0
19:30
Alessandria
Apollon Smyrnis
P
P
13:00
OFI
Olympiakos FC
0
0
17:30
Aris Salonika
Ujpesti Football Club
0
0
12:30
Paksi SE
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
0
0
15:30
Ferencvaros