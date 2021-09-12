Football Fixtures

December 2021

Sunday 12th December

Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion P P 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Postponed : Other
Burnley 0 0 14:00 West Ham United
Home 5/2 13/5 Away 1/1
Leicester City 0 0 14:00 Newcastle United
Home 7/10 16/5 Away 100/30
Crystal Palace 0 0 16:30 Everton
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 23/10
Scottish Premiership
Hearts 0 2 12:00 Rangers
Home 9/2 16/5 Away 4/7
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 1/7 7/1 Away 18/1
Women's Super League
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 0 12:30 Manchester United Women
Everton Women 0 0 13:00 West Ham United Women
Birmingham City Women 0 0 14:00 Manchester City Women
Aston Villa Women 0 0 18:00 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Arsenal Women 0 0 18:45 Leicester City Women
German Bundesliga
Greuther Furth 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 18/5 3/1 Away 8/13
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 16:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 21/10 13/5 Away 11/10
International Match
El Salvador 0 1 03:00 Chile FT
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Hull City Ladies P P 14:00 Derby County Ladies
Hull City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
Nottingham Forest Ladies P P 14:00 Brighouse Town Ladies
Sheffield FC Ladies P P 14:00 Middlesbrough Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
London Bees P P 13:00 Cardiff City Ladies
Chichester City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Hounslow Women
Crawley Wasps Ladies P P 14:00 Plymouth Argyle Ladies
Keynsham Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Oxford United Women
MK Dons Ladies 0 0 14:00 Crawley Wasps Ladies
MK Dons Ladies P P 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 2 1 11:15 RKC Waalwijk
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 9/2
Groningen 0 0 13:30 Feyenoord
Home 19/4 16/5 Away 1/2
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 13:30 Heracles Almelo
Home 8/13 29/10 Away 19/5
Ajax 0 0 15:45 AZ Alkmaar
Home 1/5 11/2 Away 10/1
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 19:00 PSV Eindhoven
Home 8/1 17/4 Away 2/7
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Levante Femenino 0 0 10:00 Villarreal Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 10:30 Madrid CF Femenino
Rayo Vallecano Femenino 0 0 10:45 Real Betis Féminas
Eibar Femenino 0 0 11:00 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino
Real Madrid Women 0 0 11:00 FC Barcelona Women
Real Sociedad Femenino 0 0 11:00 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 11:00 Atlético de Madrid Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Dijon Féminines 0 0 11:45 Guingamp Féminines
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 11:45 Issy Féminines
Paris FC Féminines 0 0 11:45 Olympiques Lyon Women
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 11:45 Bordeaux Féminines
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 11:45 Reims Féminines
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 11:45 Montpellier Féminines
French Ligue 1
Lille 0 0 12:00 Lyon
Home 5/4 13/5 Away 2/1
Angers 0 0 14:00 Clermont
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 29/10
Metz 0 0 14:00 Lorient
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 19/10
Rennes 0 0 14:00 Nice
Home 17/20 11/4 Away 3/1
Troyes 0 0 14:00 Bordeaux
Home 6/5 5/2 Away 21/10
Strasbourg 0 0 16:00 Marseille
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 9/5
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 19:45 Monaco
Home 2/5 19/5 Away 6/1
The Women's FA Cup
Brighouse Town Ladies 0 0 13:00 Sunderland Ladies
Burnley Ladies 0 0 13:00 Liverpool Women
Chesham United Ladies 0 0 13:00 Billericay Town Ladies
Gillingham Ladies 0 0 13:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Huddersfield Town Ladies 0 0 13:00 Loughborough Lightning Women
Leeds United Ladies 0 0 13:00 Durham Women
Plymouth Argyle Ladies 0 0 13:00 Clapton Community Women
Stoke City Ladies 0 0 13:00 Nottingham Forest Ladies
Stourbridge Ladies 0 0 13:00 Sheffield United Women
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 0 13:00 Long Eaton United Ladies
AFC Wimbledon Ladies 0 0 14:00 Ipswich Town Ladies
Ashford Town (Middx) Ladies 0 0 14:00 London City Lionesses
Bridgwater United Women 0 0 14:00 Crystal Palace Women
Chorley Ladies 0 0 14:00 Newcastle United Ladies
Liverpool Marshall Feds LFC 0 0 14:00 Blackburn Rovers Ladies
Nettleham Ladies 0 0 14:00 Northampton Town Ladies
Portsmouth Ladies 0 0 14:00 Southampton Women
Southampton Women's FC 0 0 14:00 Exeter City Women
Bristol City Women 0 0 15:00 Lewes Women
Watford FC Women 0 0 15:00 Coventry United Ladies
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 0 0 13:00 Rayo Vallecano
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 17/4
Osasuna 0 0 15:15 Barcelona
Home 14/5 5/2 Away 19/20
Real Betis 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 21/10
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Italian Serie A
Torino 1 0 11:30 Bologna
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 21/10
Verona 0 0 14:00 Atalanta
Home 11/4 29/10 Away 4/5
Napoli 0 0 17:00 Empoli
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 13/2
Sassuolo 0 0 17:00 Lazio
Home 7/5 11/4 Away 6/4
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Cagliari
Home 1/8 7/1 Away 14/1
Chinese Super League
Shanghai Shenhua 3 0 07:30 Qingdao Huanghai FT
Wuhan Zall 4 2 07:30 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FT
Dalian Yifang 0 0 11:30 Henan Jianye
Tianjin Teda 0 0 11:30 Chongqing Lifan
Polish Ekstraklasa
Cracovia 0 0 11:30 Leczna
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 16:30 Pogon Szczecin
Belgian First Division A
Antwerp 0 0 12:30 Standard Liege
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 15:00 Mechelen
AA Gent 0 0 17:30 Genk
Club Brugge 0 0 20:00 Zulte-Waregem
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Belenenses 0 0 15:30 Estoril
Moreirense 0 0 15:30 Portimonense
FC Famalicao 0 0 18:00 Benfica
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Braga
Norwegian Eliteserien
Brann 0 0 16:00 Sarpsborg
Haugesund 0 0 16:00 Molde
Kristiansund BK 0 0 16:00 Valerenga
Lillestrom 0 0 16:00 Sandefjord
Mjondalen 0 0 16:00 Bodo/Glimt
Odd Grenland 0 0 16:00 Stabaek
Rosenborg 0 0 16:00 Stromsgodset
Tromso 0 0 16:00 Viking
Italian Serie B
Parma 0 0 13:00 Perugia
Vicenza 0 0 15:15 Como
Reggina 0 0 19:30 Alessandria
Greek Super League
Apollon Smyrnis P P 13:00 OFI
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:30 Aris Salonika
Hungarian Liga
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 12:30 Paksi SE
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 15:30 Ferencvaros

