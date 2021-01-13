Football Fixtures

January 2021

January 2021

Tuesday 12th January

Premier League
Sheffield United 1 0 18:00 Newcastle United
Bet on Football with
Burnley 0 0 20:15 Manchester United
Home 7/1 4/1 Away 4/11
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 20:15 Everton
Home 29/20 2/1 Away 21/10
Sky Bet Championship
Luton Town 0 1 19:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 15/8
Bournemouth 0 0 19:45 Millwall
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 15/4
Sky Bet League One
Charlton Athletic 2 4 19:00 Rochdale
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 7/2
Sky Bet League Two
Exeter City 0 0 19:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 7/10 29/10 Away 100/30
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:00 Carlisle United
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:00 Salford City
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
Scottish Premiership
Dundee United 2 2 18:30 St. Johnstone
Scottish Cup
Arbroath P P 19:45 Falkirk
Postponed : Other
Dumbarton P P 19:45 Huntly
Postponed : Other
Elgin City P P 19:45 Ayr United
Postponed : Other
Formartine United P P 19:45 Annan Athletic
Postponed : Other
Keith P P 19:45 Clyde
Postponed : Other
Morton P P 19:45 Dunfermline Athletic
Postponed : Other
Partick Thistle P P 19:45 Cowdenbeath
Postponed : Other
Peterhead P P 19:45 Stenhousemuir
Postponed : Other
Stirling Albion P P 19:45 Raith Rovers
Postponed : Other
Buckie P P 20:00 Inverness CT
Postponed : Other
Scottish Championship
Inverness CT P P 18:30 Queen Of The South
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Ayr United P P 19:45 Alloa Athletic
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Hearts P P 19:45 Dunfermline Athletic
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Morton P P 19:45 Arbroath
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Raith Rovers P P 19:45 Dundee
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Papa John's Trophy
Hull City 3 2 17:30 Fleetwood Town FT
Sunderland 1 0 18:00 Port Vale
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:00 AFC Wimbledon
Lincoln City 1 0 19:00 Accrington Stanley
Oxford United 0 0 19:00 Cambridge United
Peterborough United 3 0 19:00 Portsmouth
Northampton Town 0 0 19:45 Milton Keynes Dons
National League
Altrincham P P 19:00 Kings Lynn Town
Postponed : Other
Dagenham & Redbridge P P 19:00 Bromley
Postponed : Other
FC Halifax 0 0 19:00 Hartlepool United
Torquay United P P 19:00 Solihull Moors
Postponed : Other
Barnet P P 19:45 Yeovil Town
Postponed : Other
Dover 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Eastleigh P P 19:45 Wrexham
Postponed : Other
Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse Arnhem 1 0 17:45 FC Utrecht FT
Heracles Almelo 0 0 20:00 Emmen
Spanish La Liga
Granada 2 0 18:00 Osasuna
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:30 Sevilla
Home 21/20 21/10 Away 3/1
Belgian First Division A
KV Oostende 0 0 19:45 KAS Eupen
National League North
York City P P 19:00 AFC Fylde
AFC Telford United P P 19:45 Hereford FC
Chorley 0 0 19:45 Leamington
Curzon Ashton P P 19:45 Southport
Farsley 0 0 19:45 Darlington
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town P P 19:45 Penybont
Northern Premier League
Witton Albion P P 19:45 Bamber Bridge
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Oxford City
Dartford 0 0 19:45 Billericay Town
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 19:45 Maidstone Utd
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 19:45 Concord Rangers
Hampton & Richmond P P 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 19:45 Chippenham Town
Welling United 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Coppa Italia
AC Milan 0 0 19:45 Torino
Northern Irish Premiership
Glenavon P P 19:45 Ballymena United
Glentoran P P 19:45 Cliftonville

