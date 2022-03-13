Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2022

Saturday 12th March

Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 12:30 Liverpool
Home 13/2 15/4 Away 2/5
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 14/5
Manchester United 0 0 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Home 11/8 5/2 Away 9/5
Sky Bet Championship
Barnsley 0 0 12:30 Fulham
Home 13/2 18/5 Away 2/5
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 12/5
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 4/1
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 19/10
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 5/1
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 29/20 2/1 Away 21/10
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 8/5
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 29/20
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 21/4
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 11/4 23/10 Away 21/20
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 7/5
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 23/10
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 7/5
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 21/20 11/5 Away 13/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 2/5 7/2 Away 6/1
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 13/10
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 7/1
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Sky Bet League Two
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 14/5
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 11/8
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 19/5
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 11/5
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 3/4 12/5 Away 7/2
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 11/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 100/30
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Women's Super League
Reading Women 0 0 11:30 Manchester United Women
Everton Women 0 0 17:30 Leicester City Women
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
FC Augsburg P P 14:30 Mainz
Postponed : Other
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
Home 17/4 4/1 Away 4/9
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 14/5
M'gladbach 0 0 17:30 Hertha Berlin
Home 4/7 7/2 Away 4/1
Scottish Cup
Hearts 0 0 19:45 St Mirren
Scottish Championship
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 11/8 2/1 Away 19/10
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 5/4 19/10 Away 11/5
Morton 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Home 11/5 21/10 Away 23/20
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 11/5 21/10 Away 23/20
Scottish League 1
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Clyde
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
National League
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Bromley P P 15:00 Aldershot Town
Postponed : Other
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Dover
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Woking 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Boreham Wood 0 0 17:20 Chesterfield
The FA Trophy
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 York City
Needham Market 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 15:30 Go Ahead Eagles
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 3/1
Groningen 0 0 17:45 NEC Nijmegen
Home 5/6 12/5 Away 16/5
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 20:00 Heerenveen
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Northern Irish Premiership
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Glentoran
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Eibar Femenino 0 0 11:00 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Athletic Club Femenino 0 0 11:15 Madrid CF Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 12:00 Real Sociedad Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 16:00 Villarreal Femenino
Levante Femenino P P 16:30 Alavés Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 13:30 Reims Féminines
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 13:30 Olympiques Lyon Women
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 13:30 Bordeaux Féminines
Dijon Féminines 0 0 15:30 Issy Féminines
French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 0 16:00 Nice
Home 12/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Troyes 0 0 20:00 Nantes
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 11/8
Spanish La Liga
Levante 0 0 13:00 Espanyol
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 19/10
Granada 0 0 15:15 Elche
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Villarreal 0 0 17:30 Celta Vigo
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 9/2
Getafe 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Home 11/10 2/1 Away 11/4
Italian Serie A
Salernitana 0 0 14:00 Sassuolo
Home 13/5 29/10 Away 5/6
Spezia 0 0 14:00 Cagliari
Home 13/8 9/4 Away 8/5
Sampdoria 0 0 17:00 Juventus
Home 4/1 11/4 Away 7/10
AC Milan 0 0 19:45 Empoli
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 7/1
American MLS League
New York City FC 0 0 18:00 CF Montréal
Columbus Crew 0 0 18:30 Toronto FC
Inter Miami CF 0 0 18:30 Los Angeles Football Club
Seattle Sounders FC 0 0 20:30 Los Angeles Galaxy
Houston Dynamo 0 0 23:30 Vancouver Whitecaps
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Estoril 0 0 15:30 Portimonense
FC Famalicao 0 0 15:30 Santa Clara
Arouca 0 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira
Belenenses 0 0 20:30 Boavista
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Merstham
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Leatherhead
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Margate
Welsh Premier League
The New Saints FC 0 0 12:45 Penybont
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Haverfordwest County 0 0 14:30 Cefn Druids
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Basford United 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Slough 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Bath City
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Southport
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Polish Ekstraklasa
Piast Gliwice 0 0 16:30 Lechia Gdansk
Cracovia 0 0 19:00 Pogon Szczecin
Southern Premier League South
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Yate 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Belgian First Division A
Mechelen 0 0 15:15 Charleroi
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:30 KV Kortrijk
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 17:30 KAS Eupen
KV Oostende 0 0 19:45 Club Brugge
Italian Serie B
Lecce 0 0 13:00 Brescia
Reggina 0 0 13:00 Perugia
Ternana U 0 0 13:00 Cosenza
Benevento 0 0 15:15 Crotone
Frosinone 0 0 15:15 Alessandria
Monza 0 0 15:15 Vicenza
Pordenone 0 0 15:15 Como
Spal 0 0 15:15 Ascoli
Hungarian Liga
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 13:30 Ujpesti Football Club
Mezokovesd Zsory 0 0 16:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
MTK Budapest 0 0 18:30 Budapest Honved

