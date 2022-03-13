Estoril
15:30
Portimonense
FC Famalicao
0
0
15:30
Santa Clara
Arouca
0
0
18:00
Pacos Ferreira
Belenenses
0
0
20:30
Boavista
Bishops Stortford
0
0
15:00
Merstham
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
15:00
Cray Wanderers
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Corinthian Casuals
0
0
15:00
Leatherhead
East Thurrock United
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Brightlingsea Regent
Worthing
0
0
15:00
Margate
The New Saints FC
0
0
12:45
Penybont
Aberystwyth Town
0
0
14:30
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Connah's Quay Nomads
0
0
14:30
Barry Town
Haverfordwest County
0
0
14:30
Cefn Druids
Ashton Utd
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Grantham
Basford United
0
0
15:00
South Shields
Buxton
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
Lancaster City
0
0
15:00
Hyde
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Nantwich Town
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Stalybridge
0
0
15:00
Warrington Town
Witton Albion
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Oxford City
Hungerford Town
0
0
15:00
Billericay Town
Slough
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
St Albans
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Welling United
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Chester FC
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
AFC Telford United
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Curzon Ashton
Chorley
0
0
15:00
Southport
Gloucester
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Guiseley
0
0
15:00
Boston United
Kidderminster Harriers
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Leamington
0
0
15:00
Hereford FC
Spennymoor Town
0
0
15:00
Kettering Town
Piast Gliwice
0
0
16:30
Lechia Gdansk
Cracovia
0
0
19:00
Pogon Szczecin
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Wimborne Town
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Yate
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
Mechelen
0
0
15:15
Charleroi
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
17:30
KV Kortrijk
Zulte-Waregem
0
0
17:30
KAS Eupen
KV Oostende
0
0
19:45
Club Brugge
Reggina
0
0
13:00
Perugia
Ternana U
0
0
13:00
Cosenza
Benevento
0
0
15:15
Crotone
Frosinone
0
0
15:15
Alessandria
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
0
0
13:30
Ujpesti Football Club
Mezokovesd Zsory
0
0
16:00
Zalaegerszegi TE
MTK Budapest
0
0
18:30
Budapest Honved