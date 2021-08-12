Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

November 2021

November 2021

Friday 12th November

FIFA World Cup African Qualifying
Burkina 0 0 13:00 Niger
Bet on Football with
Djibouti 0 0 13:00 Algeria
Gabon 0 0 16:00 Libya
Guinea 0 0 16:00 Guinea-Bissau
Angola 0 0 19:00 Egypt
Home 9/2 11/5 Away 7/10
Sudan 0 0 19:00 Morocco
Home 14/1 5/1 Away 1/6
Sky Bet League One
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 20:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 19/5
Sky Bet League Two
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:45 Newport County AFC
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 29/20
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Greece U21 2 0 14:00 Belarus U21 FT
Liechtenstein U21 0 3 14:00 Iceland U21 FT
N Ireland U21 4 0 14:00 Lithuania U21 FT
Azerbaijan U21 0 3 16:00 Austria U21 FT
Cyprus U21 0 1 16:00 Portugal U21 FT
Hungary U21 1 0 16:45 Latvia U21 FT
Norway U21 3 1 17:00 Finland U21 FT
Slovenia U21 3 0 17:00 Albania U21 FT
Sweden U21 4 0 17:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 FT
Germany U21 0 3 17:15 Poland U21
Rep of Ireland U21 0 1 17:30 Italy U21
Switzerland U21 1 0 17:30 Moldova U21
Netherlands U21 2 1 17:45 Bulgaria U21
Gibraltar U21 0 3 18:00 Wales U21
Belgium U21 0 0 19:00 Turkey U21
Scotland U21 0 0 19:05 Kazakhstan U21
Malta U21 0 0 19:45 Spain U21
FIFA World Cup South American
Brazil 1 0 00:30 Colombia FT
Peru 3 0 02:00 Bolivia FT
Uruguay 0 0 23:00 Argentina
Home 14/5 2/1 Away 11/10
Scottish League 2
Edinburgh City 0 0 19:45 Stranraer
FIFA World Cup European Qualifying
Moldova 0 2 17:00 Scotland FT
Andorra 0 0 19:45 Poland
Home 33/1 9/1 Away 1/20
Austria 0 0 19:45 Israel
Home 1/2 10/3 Away 17/4
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Faroe Islands
Home 1/25 11/1 Away 40/1
England 0 0 19:45 Albania
Home 1/6 19/4 Away 12/1
Hungary 0 0 19:45 San Marino
Home 1/80 20/1 Away 66/1
Italy 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Home 8/13 13/5 Away 9/2
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Home 4/9 3/1 Away 13/2
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 0 0 19:45 Shamrock Rovers
Derry City 0 0 19:45 Sligo Rovers
St Patricks Athletic 0 0 19:45 Finn Harps
Women's French Division 1
Paris FC Féminines 0 0 19:45 Bordeaux Féminines

