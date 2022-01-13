Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2022

Wednesday 13th April

UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Manchester City
Home 15/4 11/4 Away 8/11
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Home 2/5 17/4 Away 11/2
Women's International Friendlies
USA Women 9 0 00:00 Uzbekistan Women FT
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Loughborough Lightning Women 0 0 19:45 Nottingham Forest Ladies
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies 0 0 19:45 Brighouse Town Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Crawley Wasps Ladies 0 0 19:45 Gillingham Ladies
Hounslow Women 0 0 19:45 Oxford United Women
Danish Superliga
Randers FC 0 0 17:30 FC Midtjylland

