Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

August 2021

Saturday 14th August

Premier League
Manchester United 1 0 12:30 Leeds United
Home 8/15 100/30 Away 19/4
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 29/20
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 1/4 9/2 Away 12/1
Everton 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 4/1
Watford 0 0 15:00 Aston Villa
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 23/20
Norwich City 0 0 17:30 Liverpool
Home 17/2 9/2 Away 3/10
Sky Bet Championship
Peterborough United 0 0 12:30 Derby County
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 17/10 2/1 Away 9/5
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 29/20
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 15/4 13/5 Away 3/4
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 7/4
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 19/5
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 23/10
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 11/8
Reading 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 13/5
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 3/5 29/10 Away 9/2
Swansea City 0 0 20:00 Sheffield United
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 11/8
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 8/5
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 6/4
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 6/5
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 15/8
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 17/10 12/5 Away 7/5
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 15/4
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 100/30
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
Crawley Town P P 15:00 Harrogate Town
Postponed : Other
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 19/10
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 5/6 12/5 Away 16/5
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 6/4
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 21/10 13/5 Away 11/10
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 Greuther Furth
Home 17/20 11/4 Away 13/5
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 2/5 4/1 Away 21/4
Scottish League Cup
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Livingston 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Cowdenbeath P P 15:00 Stranraer
Postponed : Other
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Dutch Eredivisie
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 15:30 AZ Alkmaar
Home 21/4 100/30 Away 4/11
Heracles Almelo 0 0 17:45 PSV Eindhoven
Home 21/4 15/4 Away 2/5
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 19:00 FC Twente
Ajax 0 0 20:00 NEC Nijmegen
Home 1/20 11/1 Away 28/1
League of Ireland Premier Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Finn Harps
Friendly Match
Inter Milan 0 0 17:30 Dynamo Kiev
AC Milan 0 0 19:30 Panathinaikos
Juventus 0 0 19:30 Atalanta
Roma 0 0 19:45 Raja Casablanca
French Ligue 1
Lille 0 0 16:00 Nice
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 15/4
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Strasbourg
Home 1/6 13/2 Away 14/1
Spanish La Liga
Cadiz 0 0 18:30 Levante
Home 17/10 9/4 Away 8/5
Real Mallorca 0 0 18:30 Real Betis
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
Alaves 0 0 21:00 Real Madrid
Home 13/2 18/5 Away 2/5
Osasuna 0 0 21:00 Espanyol
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 23/10
American MLS League
San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 03:30 Vancouver Whitecaps FT
Minnesota United FC 0 0 23:00 Los Angeles Galaxy
Southern Premier League
Tiverton Town 0 0 13:30 Chesham
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Walton Casuals
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Yate
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Kings Langley 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 15:30 Tondela
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Arouca
Braga 0 0 20:30 Sporting Lisbon
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Grantham
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Leatherhead
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Merstham
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 East Thurrock United
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Margate
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 14:30 Flint Town United
Caernarfon Town 0 0 17:15 Haverfordwest County
Belgian First Division A
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 15:15 KV Kortrijk
KAS Eupen 0 0 17:30 Sint-Truidense VV
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:30 KV Oostende
Genk 0 0 19:45 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Chester FC P P 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Darlington P P 15:00 AFC Telford United
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Southport 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
York City 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Coppa Italia
Benevento 0 0 16:45 Spal
Cittadella 0 0 17:00 Monza
Verona 0 0 19:45 Catanzaro
Cagliari 0 0 20:00 Pisa
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 16:30 Cracovia
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Slough 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Swedish Allsvenskan
Malmo FF 0 0 14:00 IFK Gothenburg
Kalmar FF 0 0 16:30 Halmstads BK
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 15:00 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Ferencvaros 0 0 17:15 Mezokovesd Zsory
Gyirmot FC Gyor 0 0 19:30 MOL Vidi FC
Norwegian Eliteserien
Brann 0 0 00:00 Stromsgodset
Haugesund 0 0 00:00 Bodo/Glimt
Kristiansund BK 0 0 00:00 Rosenborg
Lillestrom 0 0 00:00 Sarpsborg
Mjondalen 0 0 00:00 Valerenga
Odd Grenland 0 0 00:00 Molde
Sandefjord 0 0 00:00 Stabaek
Tromso 0 0 00:00 Viking
Kristiansund BK 0 0 17:00 Stabaek
Sarpsborg 0 0 19:00 Stromsgodset
Finnish Veikkausliga
Ilves P P 17:00 HIFK Helsinki

©2021 Sky UK