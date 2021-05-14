Tiverton Town
0
0
13:30
Chesham
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Walton Casuals
Gosport Borough
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Yate
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Kings Langley
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Truro City
0
0
15:00
Hendon
Wimborne Town
0
0
15:00
Taunton
Braga
0
0
20:30
Sporting Lisbon
Ashton Utd
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Basford United
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Buxton
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Witton Albion
Hyde
0
0
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Nantwich Town
0
0
15:00
Stalybridge
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
Grantham
South Shields
0
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Leatherhead
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Merstham
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
Cheshunt
0
0
15:00
East Thurrock United
Cray Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Hornchurch
Kingstonian
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Margate
Aberystwyth Town
0
0
14:30
Barry Town
Bala Town FC
0
0
14:30
Penybont
Cardiff Metropolitan University
0
0
14:30
Flint Town United
Caernarfon Town
0
0
17:15
Haverfordwest County
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
15:15
KV Kortrijk
KAS Eupen
0
0
17:30
Sint-Truidense VV
RFC Seraing
0
0
17:30
KV Oostende
Genk
0
0
19:45
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Alfreton Town
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Chester FC
P
P
15:00
Curzon Ashton
Chorley
0
0
15:00
Brackley Town
Darlington
P
P
15:00
AFC Telford United
Guiseley
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Kettering Town
0
0
15:00
Bradford P A
Leamington
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Southport
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
York City
0
0
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
Cittadella
0
0
17:00
Monza
Verona
0
0
19:45
Catanzaro
Lechia Gdansk
0
0
16:30
Cracovia
Bath City
0
0
15:00
Billericay Town
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Oxford City
Concord Rangers
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Tonbridge Angels
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Welling United
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Slough
0
0
15:00
Chelmsford
St Albans
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Malmo FF
0
0
14:00
IFK Gothenburg
Kalmar FF
0
0
16:30
Halmstads BK
Paksi SE
0
0
15:00
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Ferencvaros
0
0
17:15
Mezokovesd Zsory
Gyirmot FC Gyor
0
0
19:30
MOL Vidi FC
Brann
0
0
00:00
Stromsgodset
Haugesund
0
0
00:00
Bodo/Glimt
Kristiansund BK
0
0
00:00
Rosenborg
Lillestrom
0
0
00:00
Sarpsborg
Mjondalen
0
0
00:00
Valerenga
Odd Grenland
0
0
00:00
Molde
Sandefjord
0
0
00:00
Stabaek
Kristiansund BK
0
0
17:00
Stabaek
Sarpsborg
0
0
19:00
Stromsgodset
Ilves
P
P
17:00
HIFK Helsinki