February 2023

Tuesday 14th February

UEFA Champions League
AC Milan 0 0 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 2/1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich
Home 9/5 11/4 Away 13/10
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 0 19:45 Cardiff City
Home 6/5 11/5 Away 12/5
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Millwall
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 15/8
Norwich City 0 0 19:45 Hull City
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 15/4
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 19:45 Sunderland
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 2/1
Burnley 0 0 20:00 Watford
Home 3/5 14/5 Away 5/1
Reading 0 0 20:00 Rotherham United
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 3/1
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 19:45 Stirling Albion
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 0 0 19:45 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 13/5 5/2 Away 19/20
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 4/7 11/4 Away 19/4
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:45 Ipswich Town
Home 19/4 16/5 Away 1/2
Cambridge United 0 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 19/10
Derby County 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City
Home 4/11 18/5 Away 7/1
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Shrewsbury Town
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 19/10
Fleetwood Town 0 0 19:45 Peterborough United
Home 12/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 19:45 Charlton Athletic
Home 13/8 23/10 Away 6/4
Oxford United 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Argyle
Home 6/5 5/2 Away 19/10
Port Vale 0 0 19:45 Barnsley
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 11/8
Portsmouth 0 0 19:45 Burton Albion
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 19:45 Morecambe
Home 2/9 19/4 Away 11/1
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 0 0 19:45 Tranmere Rovers
Home 13/8 21/10 Away 13/8
Carlisle United 0 0 19:45 Mansfield Town
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 5/2
Colchester United 0 0 19:45 Walsall
Home 6/4 2/1 Away 15/8
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:45 Hartlepool United
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 19:45 Barrow
Home 23/20 11/5 Away 23/10
Gillingham 0 0 19:45 Grimsby Town
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 9/5
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:45 Rochdale
Home 8/15 11/4 Away 21/4
Newport County AFC 0 0 19:45 Stevenage
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 11/8
Northampton Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Wimbledon
Home 17/20 9/4 Away 16/5
Salford City 0 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 3/1
Stockport County 0 0 19:45 Crawley Town
Home 1/3 19/5 Away 7/1
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Swindon Town
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 23/10
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 19:45 Chesterfield
Altrincham 0 0 19:45 Bromley
Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
Notts County 0 0 19:45 Barnet
Oldham Athletic 0 0 19:45 Gateshead
Southend United 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Woking
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 19:45 Ballymena United
Cliftonville 0 0 19:45 Portadown
Coleraine 0 0 19:45 Newry City
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 19:45 Larne
Glenavon 0 0 19:45 Crusaders
Glentoran 0 0 19:45 Linfield
Northern Premier League
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Matlock Town 0 0 19:45 Guiseley
Stafford Rangers 0 0 19:45 Ashton Utd
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 Marske Utd
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Dulwich Hamlet
Chippenham Town 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Farnborough
National League North
Banbury P P 19:45 Alfreton Town
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 19:45 Brackley Town
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Telford United
Leamington 0 0 19:45 Buxton
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 19:45 Farsley
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Billericay Town
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 19:45 Hornchurch
Enfield Town 0 0 19:45 Brightlingsea Regent
Haringey Borough 0 0 19:45 Canvey Island
Herne Bay 0 0 19:45 Margate
Lewes 0 0 19:45 Horsham
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Aveley
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 19:45 Bowers & Pitsea
Southern Premier League South
Bracknell Town 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Hendon 0 0 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 19:45 Dorchester
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Winchester City
Salisbury FC 0 0 19:45 Harrow Borough

