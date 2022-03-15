Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2022

Monday 14th March

Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 0 20:00 Manchester City
Home 10/1 9/2 Away 2/7
Scottish Cup
Dundee United 0 0 19:45 Celtic
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 0 0 19:45 Shelbourne
Derry City 0 0 19:45 Drogheda
Dundalk 0 0 19:45 Shamrock Rovers
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Finn Harps
St Patricks Athletic 0 0 19:45 U.C.D
Spanish La Liga
Real Mallorca 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 11/2 18/5 Away 4/9
Italian Serie A
Lazio 0 0 19:45 Venezia
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 17/2
Isthmian League
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Moreirense 0 0 20:15 Sporting Lisbon
Danish Superliga
OB Odense 0 0 18:00 Aalborg BK
League of Ireland First Division
Athlone 0 0 19:45 Cobh Ramblers
Cork City 0 0 19:45 Waterford United
Longford Town 0 0 19:45 Bray Wanderers

