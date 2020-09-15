Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2020

Tuesday 15th December

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 18:00 Chelsea
Home 17/4 14/5 Away 4/6
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 1/16 11/1 Away 25/1
Sky Bet Championship
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 17:30 Stoke City
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 21/10
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Preston North End
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Bournemouth 0 0 19:45 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 10/1
Bristol City 0 0 19:45 Millwall
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 6/4
Nottingham Forest 0 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 23/10
Watford 0 0 20:00 Brentford
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 9/5
Sky Bet League One
Gillingham 0 0 17:30 Accrington Stanley
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 13/10
Blackpool 0 0 19:00 Hull City
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 9/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 16/5
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 19:00 Swindon Town
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 4/1
Lincoln City 0 0 19:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Sunderland 0 0 19:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 2/5 100/30 Away 13/2
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:00 Rochdale
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 7/4
Charlton Athletic P P 19:45 Bristol Rovers
Postponed : Other
Ipswich Town 0 0 19:45 Burton Albion
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 19:45 Peterborough United
Home 13/8 23/10 Away 6/4
Oxford United 0 0 19:45 Northampton Town
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 17/4
Portsmouth 0 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
German Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:30 M'gladbach
Hertha Berlin 0 0 19:30 Mainz
Stuttgart 0 0 19:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Werder Bremen 0 0 19:30 Borussia Dortmund
Sky Bet League Two
Morecambe 0 0 18:30 Leyton Orient
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 15/8
Carlisle United 0 0 19:00 Mansfield Town
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 100/30
Oldham Athletic 0 0 19:00 Walsall
Home 15/8 23/10 Away 13/10
Port Vale 0 0 19:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 11/8
Salford City 0 0 19:00 Newport County AFC
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 11/8
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:00 Barrow
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 17/10
Cambridge United 0 0 19:45 Colchester United
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 16/5
Cheltenham Town 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Home 8/13 14/5 Away 4/1
Crawley Town 0 0 19:45 Bradford City
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Home 4/6 29/10 Away 7/2
Southend United 0 0 19:45 Grimsby Town
Home 7/4 2/1 Away 8/5
Tranmere Rovers P P 19:45 Stevenage
Postponed : Other
Scottish League Cup
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 19:45 St. Johnstone
Alloa Athletic 0 0 20:00 Hibernian
Spanish Copa del Rey
Pulpileño 0 0 17:00 Lugo
Cantolagua 0 0 18:00 Real Valladolid
Marchamalo 0 0 18:00 SD Huesca
Portugalete 0 0 18:00 Ponferradina
Sestao 0 0 18:00 Tenerife
Tomares 0 0 18:00 Osasuna
Ciudad de Lucena 0 0 19:00 Sevilla
Ourense CF 0 0 19:00 Leganes
Coria 0 0 19:30 Real Oviedo
National League
Notts County 0 0 19:45 Stockport County
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Weymouth 0 0 19:45 Wrexham
The FA Trophy
Alfreton Town 0 0 19:45 Bedford Town
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 York City
Aveley 0 0 19:45 Chesham
Bath City 0 0 19:45 Chelmsford
Billericay Town 0 0 19:45 Braintree Town
Blyth Spartans 0 0 19:45 Morpeth Town
Brackley Town 0 0 19:45 Royston Town
Chester FC 0 0 19:45 Bradford P A
Coleshill Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Telford United
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 19:45 Hemel Hempstead
Curzon Ashton 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Hungerford Town
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 19:45 Chippenham Town
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Farsley
Gloucester 0 0 19:45 Needham Market
Guiseley 0 0 19:45 Chorley
Haringey Borough 0 0 19:45 Eastbourne Borough
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 St Neots Town
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 Nuneaton
Leamington 0 0 19:45 St Ives Town
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Poole Town
Maldon 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Marine 0 0 19:45 Southport
Slough 0 0 19:45 Dartford
Spennymoor Town 0 0 19:45 Marske Utd
St Albans 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Stamford 0 0 19:45 Kidderminster Harriers
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 19:45 Hornchurch
Welling United 0 0 19:45 Oxford City
Welwyn Garden City 0 0 19:45 Burgess Hill Town
Witton Albion 0 0 19:45 Nantwich Town
Women's Champions League
Lyon Féminines 0 0 18:00 Juventus Femminile
Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 0 0 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 11/2
Italian Serie A
Udinese 0 0 17:30 Crotone
Benevento 0 0 19:45 Lazio
Southern Premier League
Harrow Borough P P 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 19:45 Caernarfon Town
Flint Town United 0 0 19:45 Cefn Druids
Newtown AFC 0 0 19:45 The New Saints FC
Penybont 0 0 19:45 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:45 Charleroi
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 17:45 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Anderlecht 0 0 20:00 KV Oostende
Sint-Truidense VV P P 20:00 KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Italian Serie B
Reggiana 0 0 17:30 Frosinone
Ascoli 0 0 20:00 Cosenza
Cittadella 0 0 20:00 Vicenza
Empoli 0 0 20:00 Cremonese
Monza 0 0 20:00 Virtus Entella
Pisa 0 0 20:00 Pescara
Pordenone 0 0 20:00 Brescia
Salernitana 0 0 20:00 Lecce
Spal 0 0 20:00 Chievo
Hungarian Liga
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 19:15 Puskas FC
Northern Irish Premiership
Glentoran 0 0 19:45 Warrenpoint Town

