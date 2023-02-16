Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2023

Wednesday 15th February

Premier League
Arsenal 0 0 19:30 Manchester City
Home 19/10 23/10 Away 7/5
UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 20:00 Chelsea
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 21/10
Club Brugge 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Home 18/5 11/4 Away 3/4
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell 0 0 19:45 St Mirren
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Sky Bet Championship
Bristol City 0 0 19:45 Wigan Athletic
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Preston North End 0 0 19:45 Luton Town
Home 19/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Stoke City 0 0 19:45 Huddersfield Town
Home 4/5 12/5 Away 15/4
Swansea City 0 0 19:45 Blackpool
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 9/2
Sheffield United 0 0 20:00 Middlesbrough
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 13/5
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 20:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 3/5 14/5 Away 19/4
Women's International Friendlies
Costa Rica Women 0 0 19:00 Colombia Women
Mexico Women 0 0 22:00 Nigeria Women
Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Elche
Home 1/6 6/1 Away 14/1
Southern Premier League South
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 19:45 Hartley Wintney
Truro City 0 0 19:45 Hanwell Town
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Folkestone Invicta
Kingstonian 0 0 19:45 Hastings United

©2023 Sky UK