Legia Warsaw
0
0
17:45
LKS Nieciecza
Lancaster City
0
0
19:45
South Shields
Truro City
0
0
19:44
Salisbury FC
Chesham
0
0
19:45
Weston-s-Mare
Swindon Supermarine
0
0
19:45
Hartley Wintney
AFC Fylde
0
0
19:45
AFC Telford United
Alfreton Town
0
0
19:45
Boston United
Guiseley
0
0
19:45
Blyth Spartans
Spennymoor Town
0
0
19:45
Kidderminster Harriers
York City
0
0
19:45
Curzon Ashton
Caernarfon Town
0
0
19:45
Flint Town United
Cardiff Metropolitan University
0
0
19:45
Barry Town
Connah's Quay Nomads
0
0
19:45
Cefn Druids
Aberystwyth Town
0
0
20:00
Haverfordwest County
Bishops Stortford
0
0
19:45
Worthing
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
19:45
Folkestone Invicta
Potters Bar Town
0
0
19:45
Margate
Bath City
0
0
19:45
Slough
Billericay Town
0
0
19:45
St Albans
Braintree Town
0
0
19:45
Ebbsfleet United
Concord Rangers
0
0
19:45
Tonbridge Angels
Dartford
0
0
19:45
Chelmsford
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
19:45
Dorking Wanderers
Hampton & Richmond
0
0
19:45
Welling United
Maidstone Utd
0
0
19:45
Dulwich Hamlet
Brescia
0
0
17:30
Benevento
Cittadella
0
0
17:30
Reggina
Crotone
0
0
17:30
Frosinone
Alessandria
0
0
19:30
Monza