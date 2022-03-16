Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2022

Tuesday 15th March

UEFA Champions League
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Home 1/3 9/2 Away 7/1
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 13/5
Sky Bet Championship
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 21/10
Birmingham City 0 0 19:45 Middlesbrough
Home 11/4 12/5 Away 1/1
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 19:45 Derby County
Home 3/4 12/5 Away 17/4
Bournemouth 0 0 19:45 Reading
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 20:00 Fulham
Home 11/4 12/5 Away 1/1
Sky Bet League One
Charlton Athletic 0 0 19:45 Gillingham
Home 8/11 5/2 Away 18/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 19:45 Wigan Athletic
Home 11/2 16/5 Away 4/9
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 19:45 Portsmouth
Home 6/4 9/4 Away 17/10
Rotherham United 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 11/2
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 19:45 Accrington Stanley
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 5/1
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 19:45 Morecambe
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 3/1
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Home 2/5 18/5 Away 6/1
Sky Bet League Two
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:45 Colchester United
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 3/1
Carlisle United 0 0 19:45 Newport County AFC
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 11/8
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Crawley Town
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 5/1
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Home 3/5 11/4 Away 17/4
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:45 Bradford City
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 17/10
Port Vale 0 0 19:45 Mansfield Town
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 21/10
Rochdale 0 0 19:45 Salford City
Home 7/5 11/5 Away 15/8
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:45 Barrow
Home 9/4 21/10 Away 6/5
Stevenage 0 0 19:45 Northampton Town
Home 2/1 19/10 Away 6/4
Swindon Town 0 0 19:45 Sutton United
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 21/10
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 5/2
Walsall 0 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Scottish League 2
Cowdenbeath 0 0 19:45 Forfar Athletic
National League
Barnet 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Bromley
Southend United 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Stockport County 0 0 19:45 Notts County
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders 0 0 19:45 Ballymena United
Polish Ekstraklasa
Legia Warsaw 0 0 17:45 LKS Nieciecza
Northern Premier League
Lancaster City 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Southern Premier League South
Truro City 0 0 19:44 Salisbury FC
Chesham 0 0 19:45 Weston-s-Mare
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 19:45 Hartley Wintney
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 19:45 AFC Telford United
Alfreton Town 0 0 19:45 Boston United
Guiseley 0 0 19:45 Blyth Spartans
Spennymoor Town 0 0 19:45 Kidderminster Harriers
York City 0 0 19:45 Curzon Ashton
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town 0 0 19:45 Flint Town United
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 19:45 Barry Town
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 19:45 Cefn Druids
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 20:00 Haverfordwest County
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Worthing
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 19:45 Folkestone Invicta
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Margate
National League South
Bath City 0 0 19:45 Slough
Billericay Town 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Concord Rangers 0 0 19:45 Tonbridge Angels
Dartford 0 0 19:45 Chelmsford
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 19:45 Dorking Wanderers
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 19:45 Welling United
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Dulwich Hamlet
Italian Serie B
Brescia 0 0 17:30 Benevento
Cittadella 0 0 17:30 Reggina
Como 0 0 17:30 Ternana U
Cosenza 0 0 17:30 Lecce
Crotone 0 0 17:30 Frosinone
Vicenza 0 0 17:30 Parma
Alessandria 0 0 19:30 Monza

