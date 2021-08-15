Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

November 2021

Monday 15th November

FIFA World Cup African Qualifying
Kenya 2 1 13:00 Rwanda FT
Namibia 0 1 13:00 Togo FT
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 16:00 Sudan FT
Niger 7 2 16:00 Djibouti FT
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Gibraltar U21 0 7 13:00 Netherlands U21 FT
Finland U21 1 0 16:30 Estonia U21 FT
International Match
Georgia 0 0 14:00 Uzbekistan
Lithuania 0 0 17:00 Kuwait
FIFA World Cup European Qualifying
Albania 0 0 19:45 Andorra
Home 1/4 17/4 Away 12/1
Austria 0 0 19:45 Moldova
Home 1/14 17/2 Away 33/1
Israel 0 0 19:45 Faroe Islands
Home 2/9 9/2 Away 10/1
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Italy
Home 14/1 17/4 Away 2/9
Poland 0 0 19:45 Hungary
Home 8/13 13/5 Away 19/4
San Marino 0 0 19:45 England
Home 80/1 33/1 Away 1/500
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Home 2/1 19/10 Away 11/8
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Bulgaria
Home 1/10 13/2 Away 16/1
Southern Premier League
Beaconsfield 0 0 19:45 Hendon
National League North
Bradford P A P P 19:45 Gateshead

