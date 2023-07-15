Football Fixtures

October 2023

Sunday 15th October

European Championship Qualifying
Georgia 0 0 14:00 Cyprus
Czech Republic 0 0 17:00 Faroe Islands
Switzerland 0 0 17:00 Belarus
Kosovo P P 19:45 Israel
Postponed : Other
Norway 0 0 19:45 Spain
Poland 0 0 19:45 Moldova
Romania 0 0 19:45 Andorra
Turkey 0 0 19:45 Latvia
Wales 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Women's Super League
Manchester United Women 0 0 12:00 Leicester City Women
Manchester City Women 0 0 13:00 Bristol City Women
Arsenal Women 0 0 14:00 Aston Villa Women
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 0 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Liverpool Women 0 0 16:30 Everton Women
Scottish Women's Premier League
Rangers Women 0 0 13:00 Hibernian Women
Spartans Women 0 0 13:00 Hearts Women
Aberdeen Women 0 0 14:00 Glasgow City
Hamilton Academical Women 0 0 16:00 Montrose Women
Motherwell Women 0 0 16:00 Dundee United Women
Partick Thistle Women 0 0 16:10 Celtic Women
International Match
Mexico 2 0 01:30 Ghana FT
Sudan 0 0 18:00 Tanzania
FA Women's Championship
Southampton Women 0 0 12:00 Durham Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0 0 14:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Crystal Palace Women 0 0 14:00 London City Lionesses
Sheffield United Women 0 0 14:00 Birmingham City Women
Sunderland Ladies 0 0 14:00 Reading Women
Watford FC Women 0 0 14:00 Lewes Women
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Derby County Ladies P P 14:00 West Bromwich Albion WFC
Huddersfield Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Derby County Ladies
Newcastle United Ladies 0 0 14:00 Burnley Ladies
Nottingham Forest Ladies 0 0 14:00 Liverpool Marshall Feds LFC
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies P P 14:00 Newcastle United Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Plymouth Argyle Ladies 0 0 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Granadilla Tenerife Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Betis Féminas
Sporting de Huelva Femenino 0 0 11:00 Madrid CF Femenino
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 17:30 FC Barcelona Women
Italian Serie A Women
Pomigliano Femminile 0 0 11:30 Firenze Femminile
Roma Femminile 0 0 15:00 Internazionale Femminile
Juventus Turin Women 0 0 17:00 Sassuolo Femminile
German Bundesliga Women
RB Leipzig Ladies 0 0 13:00 VfL Wolfsburg Women
Bayer 04 Leverkusen Ladies 0 0 17:30 SC Freiburg Ladies
American MLS League
FC Dallas 1 1 01:30 Colorado Rapids FT
Nashville SC 3 2 01:30 New England Revolution FT
Los Angeles Galaxy 2 2 03:30 Real Salt Lake FT
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
League of Ireland First Division
Wexford Youths 0 0 15:00 Cobh Ramblers

