Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2022

Saturday 16th April

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 12:30 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 21/4
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 10/1
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Arsenal
Home 29/10 11/4 Away 17/20
Watford 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
The FA Cup
Manchester City 0 0 15:30 Liverpool
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 19/10
Sky Bet League One
Rotherham United 0 0 12:30 Ipswich Town
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 19/10
Wigan Athletic 0 0 17:15 Cambridge United
Home 1/3 19/5 Away 15/2
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 17/10 9/4 Away 6/4
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 9/2
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 29/10
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 7/2
M'gladbach 0 0 17:30 Cologne
Home 19/20 11/4 Away 13/5
Scottish Cup
Hearts 0 0 12:15 Hibernian
The Women's FA Cup
West Ham United Women 0 0 12:15 Manchester City Women
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Home 4/6 5/2 Away 19/5
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 19/20 9/4 Away 13/5
Morton 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 9/5 2/1 Away 29/20
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 1/1 11/5 Away 5/2
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Scottish League 2
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Dutch Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 17:45 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 17/10 11/5 Away 6/4
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Larne
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Sociedad Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 11:00 FC Barcelona Women
Granadilla Tenerife Femenino 0 0 12:00 Eibar Femenino
French Ligue 1
St Etienne 0 0 16:00 Brest
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 12/5
Lille 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Women's French Division 1
Dijon Féminines 0 0 13:30 Bordeaux Féminines
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 13:30 Guingamp Féminines
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 13:30 Reims Féminines
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 15:35 Issy Féminines
Spanish La Liga
Elche 0 0 13:00 Real Mallorca
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 17/10
Alaves 0 0 15:15 Rayo Vallecano
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 17/10
Valencia 0 0 17:30 Osasuna
Home 11/8 9/4 Away 2/1
Getafe 0 0 20:00 Villarreal
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 29/20
Italian Serie A
Cagliari 0 0 11:30 Sassuolo
Sampdoria 0 0 13:30 Salernitana
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 18/5
Udinese 0 0 13:30 Empoli
Home 4/6 29/10 Away 7/2
Fiorentina 0 0 15:30 Venezia
Home 3/10 17/4 Away 15/2
Juventus 0 0 17:30 Bologna
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
Lazio 0 0 19:45 Torino
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 17/4
American MLS League
CF Montréal 0 0 20:00 Vancouver Whitecaps
San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 20:30 Nashville SC
Atlanta United FC 0 0 23:00 FC Cincinnati
Houston Dynamo 0 0 23:00 Portland Timbers
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Yate 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Isthmian League
Haringey Borough 0 0 13:00 Cheshunt
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Horsham
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Margate 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Moreirense 0 0 15:30 Tondela
Belenenses 0 0 18:00 Vizela
Maritimo 0 0 18:00 Boavista
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Portimonense
Northern Premier League
Stalybridge 0 0 12:30 Lancaster City
Stafford Rangers 0 0 13:00 Basford United
Witton Albion 0 0 13:00 Radcliffe
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Grantham 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Polish Ekstraklasa
LKS Nieciecza 0 0 14:00 Raków Czestochowa
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 16:30 Pogon Szczecin
Hungarian Liga
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 14:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Paksi SE 0 0 16:00 MTK Budapest
Budapest Honved 0 0 18:30 Ferencvaros
Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Asteras Tripoli
Swedish Allsvenskan
Djurgardens IF 0 0 14:00 Norrkoping

