February 2021

Tuesday 16th February

UEFA Champions League
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 3/4 3/1 Away 16/5
RB Leipzig 0 0 20:00 Liverpool
Home 2/1 13/5 Away 5/4
Sky Bet Championship
Preston North End 0 0 19:00 Watford
Home 11/4 23/10 Away 21/20
Stoke City 0 0 19:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 11/10 21/10 Away 11/4
Bristol City 0 0 19:45 Reading
Home 13/5 9/4 Away 11/10
Middlesbrough 0 0 19:45 Huddersfield Town
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 7/2
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Derby County
Home 7/2 12/5 Away 17/20
Luton Town 0 0 20:15 Cardiff City
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 6/4
Sky Bet League One
Gillingham 1 0 18:00 Peterborough United
Home 13/5 12/5 Away 19/20
Blackpool 0 0 19:00 Rochdale
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 9/2
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:00 Portsmouth
Home 7/2 29/10 Away 4/6
Ipswich Town 0 0 19:00 Northampton Town
Home 3/4 12/5 Away 18/5
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 0 0 19:00 Morecambe
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 15/8
Crawley Town 0 0 19:00 Stevenage
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 19:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 14/5
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:00 Carlisle United
Home 2/1 23/10 Away 5/4
Newport County AFC 0 0 19:00 Exeter City
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 11/8
Salford City 0 0 19:00 Barrow
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 100/30
Walsall 0 0 19:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 5/2 9/4 Away 21/20
Papa John's Trophy
Oxford United 0 1 18:00 Tranmere Rovers
National League
Eastleigh 2 0 17:00 Hartlepool United
Aldershot Town 0 0 19:00 Solihull Moors
Barnet 0 0 19:00 FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:00 Bromley
Sutton United P P 19:00 Dover
Postponed : Other
Wrexham 0 0 19:00 Woking
Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Yeovil Town
Chesterfield P P 19:45 FC Halifax
Postponed : Other
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 Notts County
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Stockport County
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Tondela 1 0 17:45 Maritimo
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford P P 19:45 Bowers & Pitsea
Cheshunt P P 19:45 Brightlingsea Regent
East Thurrock United P P 19:45 Corinthian Casuals
Folkestone Invicta P P 19:45 Lewes
Hornchurch P P 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Leatherhead P P 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Margate P P 19:45 Horsham
Wingate & Finchley P P 19:45 Enfield Town
Worthing P P 19:45 Merstham
National League South
Chippenham Town P P 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
Concord Rangers P P 19:45 Hampton & Richmond
Dulwich Hamlet P P 19:45 Maidstone Utd
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 19:45 Billericay Town
Oxford City P P 19:45 Slough
St Albans 0 0 19:45 Hemel Hempstead
Tonbridge Angels P P 19:45 Bath City
Welling United 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
National League North
York City 0 0 19:00 AFC Fylde
Blyth Spartans P P 19:45 Alfreton Town
Curzon Ashton P P 19:45 Southport
Darlington P P 19:45 Boston United
Guiseley P P 19:45 Kidderminster Harriers
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 Brackley Town
Kettering Town P P 19:45 Gateshead
Southern Premier League
Chesham P P 19:30 Tiverton Town
Hartley Wintney P P 19:30 Weston-s-Mare
Yate P P 19:30 Beaconsfield
Harrow Borough P P 19:45 Farnborough
Hendon P P 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Metropolitan Police P P 19:45 Poole Town
Walton Casuals P P 19:45 Dorchester
Northern Irish Premiership
Portadown 0 0 19:30 Glentoran
Ballymena United 0 0 19:45 Coleraine
Glenavon 0 0 19:45 Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 19:45 Dungannon Swifts

