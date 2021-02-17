Tondela
1
0
17:45
Maritimo
Bishops Stortford
P
P
19:45
Bowers & Pitsea
Cheshunt
P
P
19:45
Brightlingsea Regent
East Thurrock United
P
P
19:45
Corinthian Casuals
Folkestone Invicta
P
P
19:45
Lewes
Hornchurch
P
P
19:45
Cray Wanderers
Leatherhead
P
P
19:45
Bognor Regis Town
Margate
P
P
19:45
Horsham
Wingate & Finchley
P
P
19:45
Enfield Town
Worthing
P
P
19:45
Merstham
Chippenham Town
P
P
19:45
Havant and Waterlooville
Concord Rangers
P
P
19:45
Hampton & Richmond
Dulwich Hamlet
P
P
19:45
Maidstone Utd
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
19:45
Billericay Town
Oxford City
P
P
19:45
Slough
St Albans
0
0
19:45
Hemel Hempstead
Tonbridge Angels
P
P
19:45
Bath City
Welling United
0
0
19:45
Ebbsfleet United
York City
0
0
19:00
AFC Fylde
Blyth Spartans
P
P
19:45
Alfreton Town
Curzon Ashton
P
P
19:45
Southport
Darlington
P
P
19:45
Boston United
Guiseley
P
P
19:45
Kidderminster Harriers
Hereford FC
0
0
19:45
Brackley Town
Kettering Town
P
P
19:45
Gateshead
Chesham
P
P
19:30
Tiverton Town
Hartley Wintney
P
P
19:30
Weston-s-Mare
Yate
P
P
19:30
Beaconsfield
Harrow Borough
P
P
19:45
Farnborough
Hendon
P
P
19:45
Swindon Supermarine
Metropolitan Police
P
P
19:45
Poole Town
Walton Casuals
P
P
19:45
Dorchester
Portadown
0
0
19:30
Glentoran
Ballymena United
0
0
19:45
Coleraine
Glenavon
0
0
19:45
Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town
0
0
19:45
Dungannon Swifts