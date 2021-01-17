Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2021

Saturday 16th January

Premier League
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 6/5 13/5 Away 2/1
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 15/4
Fulham 0 0 17:30 Chelsea
Home 21/4 16/5 Away 1/2
Leicester City 0 0 20:00 Southampton
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 16/5
Sky Bet Championship
Middlesbrough 0 1 12:30 Birmingham City FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 19/4
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 8/5
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 9/4 5/2 Away 23/20
Coventry City P P 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Postponed : Other
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 8/5 19/10 Away 2/1
Queens Park Rangers P P 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Postponed : Other
Watford 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 6/1
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Swansea City
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 13/8
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 1 13:00 Sunderland
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 14/5
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 21/10 13/5 Away 11/10
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 21/20
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 21/10 11/5 Away 5/4
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Northampton Town P P 15:00 Oxford United
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 2/1 11/4 Away 11/10
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 19/10
Shrewsbury Town P P 15:00 Lincoln City
Postponed : Other
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 19/10 12/5 Away 5/4
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Cologne 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Werder Bremen 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Wolfsburg 0 1 14:30 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 0 0 17:30 M'gladbach
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 5/2
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 13/8 23/10 Away 6/4
Bradford City P P 15:00 Crawley Town
Postponed : Weather
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 11/5 23/10 Away 23/20
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 23/10
Harrogate Town P P 15:00 Exeter City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 29/20
Mansfield Town P P 15:00 Carlisle United
Postponed : Other
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 23/20 21/10 Away 12/5
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 17/10
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 23/10
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Spanish Copa del Rey
Almeria 5 0 11:00 Alaves FT
SCR Peña Deportiva 1 4 11:00 Real Valladolid AET
Girona 0 0 15:00 Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano 0 0 15:00 Elche
Fuenlabrada 0 0 17:00 Levante
Leganes 0 0 19:00 Sevilla
Scottish Championship
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Raith Rovers P P 15:00 Inverness CT
Postponed : Other
Scottish League 1
Falkirk P P 13:00 Montrose
Postponed : Other
Clyde P P 15:00 East Fife
Postponed : Other
Dumbarton P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Other
Partick Thistle P P 15:00 Cove Rangers
Postponed : Other
Peterhead P P 15:00 Airdrieonians
Postponed : Other
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic P P 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Postponed : Other
Elgin City P P 15:00 Edinburgh City
Postponed : Other
Queen's Park P P 15:00 Stranraer
Postponed : Other
Stenhousemuir P P 15:00 Albion Rovers
Postponed : Other
Stirling Albion P P 15:00 Brechin City
Postponed : Other
National League
Maidenhead United P P 15:00 Yeovil Town
Postponed : Other
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Dover
The FA Trophy
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Wealdstone P P 15:00 Gloucester
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Dutch Eredivisie
Emmen 0 0 15:30 Vitesse Arnhem
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 17:45 PSV Eindhoven
FC Utrecht 0 0 19:00 Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle 0 0 19:00 Fortuna Sittard
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 20:00 ADO Den Haag
French Ligue 1
Marseille 0 0 16:00 Nimes
Angers 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Home 17/2 17/4 Away 3/10
Italian Serie A
Bologna 1 0 14:00 Verona
Torino 0 0 17:00 Spezia
Sampdoria 0 0 19:45 Udinese
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Basford United
Grantham P P 15:00 Witton Albion
Hyde P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City P P 15:00 Buxton
Matlock Town P P 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Mickleover Sports P P 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Morpeth Town
Radcliffe P P 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Scarborough Athletic P P 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Warrington Town P P 15:00 South Shields
Whitby Town P P 15:00 Stalybridge
Welsh Premier League
Caernarfon Town P P 14:30 Aberystwyth Town
Cefn Druids P P 14:30 Barry Town
Flint Town United P P 14:30 The New Saints FC
Penybont P P 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Southern Premier League
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Hartley Wintney P P 15:00 Hendon
Hayes & Yeading P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Poole Town P P 15:00 Salisbury FC
Swindon Supermarine P P 15:00 Chesham
Taunton P P 15:00 Farnborough
Tiverton Town P P 15:00 Dorchester
Walton Casuals P P 15:00 Truro City
Weston-s-Mare P P 15:00 Harrow Borough
Yate P P 15:00 Truro City
Yate P P 15:00 Wimborne Town
National League South
Bath City P P 15:00 St Albans
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Maidstone Utd P P 15:00 Chippenham Town
Slough 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Welling United P P 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Pacos Ferreira 0 0 15:30 Braga
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 18:00 SC Farense
Tondela 0 0 20:30 Boavista
Belgian First Division A
KV Oostende 0 0 15:15 KV Kortrijk
Mouscron-Peruwelz 0 0 17:30 Genk
Waasland Beveren 0 0 17:30 Zulte-Waregem
Charleroi 0 0 19:45 Mechelen
National League North
AFC Fylde P P 15:00 Blyth Spartans
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Alfreton Town P P 15:00 Hereford FC
Alfreton Town P P 15:00 Boston United
Brackley Town P P 15:00 Bradford P A
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Darlington P P 15:00 Chorley
Kidderminster Harriers P P 15:00 Spennymoor Town
York City P P 15:00 Gloucester
Gateshead 0 0 17:00 Guiseley
Italian Serie B
Cittadella 0 0 13:00 Ascoli
Monza 2 1 13:00 Cosenza
Pisa 1 0 13:00 Brescia
Pordenone 1 0 13:00 Venezia
Reggina 0 0 15:00 Lecce
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 15:15 Panetolikos
Larissa FC 0 0 17:30 Apollon Smyrnis
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United P P 15:00 Crusaders
Carrick Rangers P P 15:00 Glenavon
Portadown P P 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town P P 15:00 Glentoran
Cliftonville P P 17:30 Larne

