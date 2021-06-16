Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

September 2021

Thursday 16th September

UEFA Europa League
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 17:45 Ferencvaros
Home 1/6 13/2 Away 14/1
Crvena Zvezda 0 0 17:45 Braga
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 17:45 West Ham United
Home 100/30 5/2 Away 5/6
FC Midtjylland 0 0 17:45 Ludogorets
Home 7/10 14/5 Away 19/5
Galatasaray 0 0 17:45 Lazio
Home 12/5 13/5 Away 21/20
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 17:45 Marseille
Home 11/4 5/2 Away 19/20
Rapid Wien 0 0 17:45 Genk
Home 9/5 14/5 Away 5/4
Real Betis 0 0 17:45 Celtic
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 11/2
Brondby 0 0 20:00 Sparta Prague
Home 8/5 13/5 Away 6/4
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
Home 3/5 16/5 Away 4/1
Leicester City 0 0 20:00 Napoli
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 9/5
Monaco 0 0 20:00 Sturm Graz
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 15/2
Olympiakos FC 0 0 20:00 Antwerp
Home 2/5 4/1 Away 6/1
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 2/1
Rangers 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Home 19/10 5/2 Away 13/10
UEFA Europa Conference League
Kairat Almaty 0 0 15:30 Omonia Nicosia
FC Flora Tallinn 0 0 17:45 AA Gent
HJK Helsinki 0 0 17:45 Linz ASK
Lincoln Red Imps 0 0 17:45 PAOK Salonika
NS Mura 0 0 17:45 Vitesse Arnhem
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 Basel
Rennes 0 0 17:45 Tottenham Hotspur
SK Slovan Bratislava 0 0 17:45 FC Copenhagen
Slavia Prague 0 0 17:45 1. FC Union Berlin
Anorthosis Famagusta 0 0 20:00 Partizan Belgrade
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 20:00 FC Zorya Luhansk
FK Jablonec 0 0 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca
Randers FC 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
Roma 0 0 20:00 CSKA Sofia
Women's World Cup Qualifying
Denmark Ladies 0 0 17:00 Malta Women
Norway Women 0 0 17:00 Armenia Women
Turkey Women 0 0 17:00 Portugal Women
Albania Women 0 0 18:00 Kosovo Women
Faroe Islands Women 0 0 18:00 Spain Women
American MLS League
Atlanta United FC 4 0 00:00 FC Cincinnati FT
D.C. United 2 0 00:30 Chicago Fire
Orlando City SC 2 4 00:30 CF Montréal
Sporting Kansas City 4 0 01:30 Minnesota United FC FT
Austin FC 1 2 02:00 Los Angeles Football Club FT
Portland Timbers 2 2 03:00 Colorado Rapids FT
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 1 03:30 Houston Dynamo FT
San Jose Earthquakes 3 4 03:30 Real Salt Lake FT

