Date Competitions Sky Bet

September 2023

Saturday 16th September

Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 0 12:30 Liverpool
Bet on Football with
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 29/10
Fulham 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 4/1
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 11/10 29/10 Away 21/10
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 1/4 21/4 Away 9/1
West Ham United 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Home 19/4 16/5 Away 11/20
Newcastle United 0 0 17:30 Brentford
Home 4/7 100/30 Away 17/4
Scottish Premiership
St. Johnstone 0 1 12:30 Rangers
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 1/6 7/1 Away 12/1
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Home 19/20 13/5 Away 5/2
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 9/5
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 15/8
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 23/10
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 7/5 13/5 Away 17/10
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 2/1
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 16/5
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 14/5
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 11/4
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 21/10 13/5 Away 6/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 14/5 13/5 Away 10/11
Watford 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 11/4
Cardiff City 0 0 19:45 Swansea City
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 9/5
German Bundesliga
Cologne 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 6/5 11/4 Away 2/1
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 8/5
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 1/4 11/2 Away 9/1
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 9/5 11/4 Away 13/10
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 9/4
Bochum 0 0 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 13/10
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 19/5
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 19/10
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 4/7 29/10 Away 17/4
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 15/8 5/2 Away 5/4
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 3/1
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 4/5 11/4 Away 29/10
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Reading 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 23/10 5/2 Away 21/20
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 2/1 23/10 Away 5/4
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 14/5
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 13/5
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 13/8 12/5 Away 6/4
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 16/5
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 19/20 13/5 Away 5/2
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 5/2 11/4 Away 10/11
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 29/10
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 19/10
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 8/11 5/2 Away 18/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 6/5
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 4/5 29/10 Away 14/5
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 19/5
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 29/20
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Morton
Home 1/2 3/1 Away 9/2
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 9/5
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 3/1
Scottish League 1
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Scottish League 2
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Spartans
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
National League
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Woking
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
York City 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 17:30 Solihull Moors
Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord 0 0 15:30 Heerenveen
Home 1/5 6/1 Away 10/1
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 17:45 RKC Waalwijk
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 9/2
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 19:00 FC Volendam
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 17/4
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 19:00 NEC Nijmegen
Home 1/8 15/2 Away 14/1
Heracles Almelo 0 0 20:00 FC Utrecht
Home 17/10 5/2 Away 11/8
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 U.C.D
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Loughgall
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Newry City
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 16:00 Villarreal Femenino
Madrid CF Femenino 0 0 18:00 FC Barcelona Women
French Ligue 1
Rennes 0 0 16:00 Lille
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 12/5
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Metz
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 11/2
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 14:00 Guingamp Féminines
Montpellier Féminines 0 0 14:00 Dijon Féminines
Reims Féminines 0 0 14:00 Saint-Etienne Féminines
Finnish Veikkausliga
HJK Helsinki 0 0 15:00 FC Inter Turku
SJK 0 0 15:00 Honka
Welsh Premier League
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Barry Town
Penybont 0 0 14:30 Caernarfon Town
Pontypridd United 0 0 14:30 Bala Town FC
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Italian Serie A Women
Pomigliano Femminile 0 0 14:00 Juventus Turin Women
Firenze Femminile 0 0 17:00 Sassuolo Femminile
Spanish La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 13:00 Cadiz
Valencia 0 0 15:15 Atletico Madrid
Home 9/4 9/4 Away 5/4
Celta Vigo 0 0 17:30 Real Mallorca
Home 19/20 11/5 Away 100/30
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Real Betis
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
Italian Serie A
Juventus 0 0 14:00 Lazio
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 16/5
Inter Milan 0 0 17:00 AC Milan
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 12/5
Genoa 0 0 19:45 Napoli
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 8/13
Swedish Allsvenskan
IFK Gothenburg 0 0 14:00 Brommapojkarna
IK Sirius 0 0 14:00 Varbergs BoIS
German Bundesliga Women
TSG Hoffenheim Women 9 0 11:00 MSV Duisburg Ladies FT
Nürnberg Ladies 0 0 13:00 SV Werder Bremen Ladies
Chinese Super League
Henan Jianye 3 0 10:30 Shanghai Shenhua FT
Meizhou Hakka 2 0 12:35 Shenzen
American MLS League
New York City FC 0 0 20:30 New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United FC 0 0 22:00 Inter Miami CF
Danish Superligaen
FC Nordsjaelland 0 0 15:00 FC Copenhagen
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 13:00 Palermo
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Südtirol
FeralpiSalò 0 1 13:00 Modena
Lecco 0 1 13:00 Brescia
Pisa 0 0 13:00 Bari
Reggiana 0 0 15:15 Cremonese
Norwegian Eliteserien
Haugesund 0 0 17:00 Viking
Molde 0 0 17:00 Odd Grenland
Sandefjord 0 0 17:00 Stromsgodset
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz 0 0 16:00 Altach
SK Austria Klagenfurt 0 0 16:00 Linz ASK
Sturm Graz 0 0 18:30 Red Bull Salzburg
Greek Super League
Lamia 0 0 15:30 OFI
Panetolikos 0 0 18:30 Panathinaikos
Polish Ekstraklasa
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 14:00 Korona Kielce
Piast Gliwice 0 0 19:00 Legia Warsaw
German 2. Bundesliga
Hansa Rostock 1 2 12:00 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Karlsruher SC 1 1 12:00 Kaiserslautern
SV 07 Elversberg 1 0 12:00 Hamburg
Schalke 0 0 19:30 Magdeburg
Japanese J League
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 0 11:00 Vissel Kobe FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Rio Ave 0 0 15:30 FC Famalicao
SC Farense 0 0 18:00 Braga
Vizela 0 0 20:30 Benfica
Isthmian League
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Chatham Town
Southern Premier League South
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Sholing 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
Belgian First Division A
RWDM 0 0 15:00 Cercle Brugge KSV
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 17:15 Genk
Club Brugge 0 0 19:45 Charleroi

