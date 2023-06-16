Home
September 2023
Saturday 16th September
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
0
12:30
Liverpool
Bet on Football with
Aston Villa
0
0
15:00
Crystal Palace
Home 10/11
13/5
Away 29/10
Fulham
0
0
15:00
Luton Town
Home 4/6
14/5
Away 4/1
Manchester United
0
0
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 11/10
29/10
Away 21/10
Tottenham Hotspur
0
0
15:00
Sheffield United
Home 1/4
21/4
Away 9/1
West Ham United
0
0
15:00
Manchester City
Home 19/4
16/5
Away 11/20
Newcastle United
0
0
17:30
Brentford
Home 4/7
100/30
Away 17/4
Scottish Premiership
St. Johnstone
0
1
12:30
Rangers
Celtic
0
0
15:00
Dundee
Home 1/6
7/1
Away 12/1
Hearts
0
0
15:00
Aberdeen
Home 19/20
13/5
Away 5/2
Kilmarnock
0
0
15:00
Hibernian
Home 29/20
11/5
Away 9/5
Motherwell
0
0
15:00
St Mirren
Home 29/20
21/10
Away 15/8
Ross County
0
0
15:00
Livingston
Home 6/5
21/10
Away 23/10
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers
0
0
15:00
Middlesbrough
Home 7/5
13/5
Away 17/10
Bristol City
0
0
15:00
West Bromwich Albion
Home 13/10
12/5
Away 2/1
Huddersfield Town
0
0
15:00
Rotherham United
Home 5/6
13/5
Away 16/5
Norwich City
0
0
15:00
Stoke City
Home 10/11
13/5
Away 14/5
Preston North End
0
0
15:00
Plymouth Argyle
Home 1/1
12/5
Away 11/4
Queens Park Rangers
0
0
15:00
Sunderland
Home 21/10
13/5
Away 6/5
Sheffield Wednesday
0
0
15:00
Ipswich Town
Home 14/5
13/5
Away 10/11
Watford
0
0
15:00
Birmingham City
Home 1/1
12/5
Away 11/4
Cardiff City
0
0
19:45
Swansea City
Home 29/20
12/5
Away 9/5
German Bundesliga
Cologne
0
0
14:30
Hoffenheim
Home 6/5
11/4
Away 2/1
Mainz
0
0
14:30
Stuttgart
Home 8/5
5/2
Away 8/5
RB Leipzig
0
0
14:30
FC Augsburg
Home 1/4
11/2
Away 9/1
SC Freiburg
0
0
14:30
Borussia Dortmund
Home 9/5
11/4
Away 13/10
Wolfsburg
0
0
14:30
1. FC Union Berlin
Home 23/20
5/2
Away 9/4
Bochum
0
0
17:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 2/1
12/5
Away 13/10
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley
0
0
15:00
Burton Albion
Home 3/5
3/1
Away 19/5
Derby County
0
0
15:00
Portsmouth
Home 5/4
12/5
Away 19/10
Exeter City
0
0
15:00
Cheltenham Town
Home 4/7
29/10
Away 17/4
Fleetwood Town
0
0
15:00
Oxford United
Home 15/8
5/2
Away 5/4
Lincoln City
0
0
15:00
Carlisle United
Home 10/11
23/10
Away 3/1
Peterborough United
0
0
15:00
Leyton Orient
Home 4/5
11/4
Away 29/10
Port Vale
0
0
15:00
Northampton Town
Home 11/10
12/5
Away 9/4
Reading
0
0
15:00
Bolton Wanderers
Home 23/10
5/2
Away 21/20
Shrewsbury Town
0
0
15:00
Bristol Rovers
Home 2/1
23/10
Away 5/4
Stevenage
0
0
15:00
Charlton Athletic
Home 10/11
5/2
Away 14/5
Wigan Athletic
0
0
15:00
Cambridge United
Home 19/20
5/2
Away 13/5
Wycombe Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Blackpool
Home 13/8
12/5
Away 6/4
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon
0
0
15:00
Crewe Alexandra
Home 8/11
11/4
Away 16/5
Accrington Stanley
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Home 19/20
13/5
Away 5/2
Bradford City
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Home 4/5
5/2
Away 16/5
Colchester United
0
0
15:00
Mansfield Town
Home 5/2
11/4
Away 10/11
Crawley Town
0
0
15:00
Tranmere Rovers
Home 5/6
13/5
Away 29/10
Forest Green Rovers
0
0
15:00
Doncaster Rovers
Home 5/4
12/5
Away 19/10
Gillingham
0
0
15:00
Morecambe
Home 8/11
5/2
Away 18/5
Milton Keynes Dons
0
0
15:00
Stockport County
Home 2/1
12/5
Away 6/5
Newport County AFC
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Home 21/20
12/5
Away 12/5
Swindon Town
0
0
15:00
Walsall
Home 4/5
29/10
Away 14/5
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Grimsby Town
Home 4/7
16/5
Away 19/5
Scottish Championship
Arbroath
0
0
15:00
Airdrieonians
Home 8/5
9/4
Away 29/20
Dundee United
0
0
15:00
Morton
Home 1/2
3/1
Away 9/2
Queen's Park
0
0
15:00
Dunfermline Athletic
Home 13/10
9/4
Away 9/5
Raith Rovers
0
0
15:00
Inverness CT
Home 3/4
5/2
Away 3/1
Scottish League 1
Annan Athletic
0
0
15:00
Stirling Albion
Cove Rangers
0
0
15:00
Kelty Hearts
Falkirk
0
0
15:00
Queen Of The South
Hamilton Academical
0
0
15:00
Alloa Athletic
Montrose
0
0
15:00
Edinburgh City
Scottish League 2
East Fife
0
0
15:00
Clyde
Elgin City
0
0
15:00
Dumbarton
Forfar Athletic
0
0
15:00
Spartans
Peterhead
0
0
15:00
Bonnyrigg Rose
Stenhousemuir
0
0
15:00
Stranraer
National League
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Woking
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Oxford City
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Rochdale
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
York City
0
0
15:00
Southend United
Kidderminster Harriers
0
0
17:30
Solihull Moors
Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord
0
0
15:30
Heerenveen
Home 1/5
6/1
Away 10/1
Vitesse Arnhem
0
0
17:45
RKC Waalwijk
Home 1/2
7/2
Away 9/2
Fortuna Sittard
0
0
19:00
FC Volendam
Home 1/2
7/2
Away 17/4
PSV Eindhoven
0
0
19:00
NEC Nijmegen
Home 1/8
15/2
Away 14/1
Heracles Almelo
0
0
20:00
FC Utrecht
Home 17/10
5/2
Away 11/8
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers
0
0
19:45
U.C.D
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United
0
0
15:00
Loughgall
Coleraine
0
0
15:00
Newry City
Glenavon
0
0
15:00
Carrick Rangers
Glentoran
0
0
15:00
Dungannon Swifts
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Atlético de Madrid Femenino
0
0
11:00
Athletic Club Femenino
Real Betis Féminas
0
0
16:00
Villarreal Femenino
Madrid CF Femenino
0
0
18:00
FC Barcelona Women
French Ligue 1
Rennes
0
0
16:00
Lille
Home 11/10
5/2
Away 12/5
RC Lens
0
0
20:00
Metz
Home 4/9
18/5
Away 11/2
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines
0
0
14:00
Guingamp Féminines
Montpellier Féminines
0
0
14:00
Dijon Féminines
Reims Féminines
0
0
14:00
Saint-Etienne Féminines
Finnish Veikkausliga
HJK Helsinki
0
0
15:00
FC Inter Turku
SJK
0
0
15:00
Honka
Welsh Premier League
Connah's Quay Nomads
0
0
14:30
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Newtown AFC
0
0
14:30
Barry Town
Penybont
0
0
14:30
Caernarfon Town
Pontypridd United
0
0
14:30
Bala Town FC
The New Saints FC
0
0
14:30
Haverfordwest County
Italian Serie A Women
Pomigliano Femminile
0
0
14:00
Juventus Turin Women
Firenze Femminile
0
0
17:00
Sassuolo Femminile
Spanish La Liga
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
13:00
Cadiz
Valencia
0
0
15:15
Atletico Madrid
Home 9/4
9/4
Away 5/4
Celta Vigo
0
0
17:30
Real Mallorca
Home 19/20
11/5
Away 100/30
Barcelona
0
0
20:00
Real Betis
Home 4/11
4/1
Away 7/1
Italian Serie A
Juventus
0
0
14:00
Lazio
Home 17/20
5/2
Away 16/5
Inter Milan
0
0
17:00
AC Milan
Home 11/10
12/5
Away 12/5
Genoa
0
0
19:45
Napoli
Home 17/4
3/1
Away 8/13
Swedish Allsvenskan
IFK Gothenburg
0
0
14:00
Brommapojkarna
IK Sirius
0
0
14:00
Varbergs BoIS
German Bundesliga Women
TSG Hoffenheim Women
9
0
11:00
MSV Duisburg Ladies
FT
Nürnberg Ladies
0
0
13:00
SV Werder Bremen Ladies
Chinese Super League
Henan Jianye
3
0
10:30
Shanghai Shenhua
FT
Meizhou Hakka
2
0
12:35
Shenzen
American MLS League
New York City FC
0
0
20:30
New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United FC
0
0
22:00
Inter Miami CF
Danish Superligaen
FC Nordsjaelland
0
0
15:00
FC Copenhagen
Italian Serie B
Ascoli
0
0
13:00
Palermo
Cosenza
0
0
13:00
Südtirol
FeralpiSalò
0
1
13:00
Modena
Lecco
0
1
13:00
Brescia
Pisa
0
0
13:00
Bari
Reggiana
0
0
15:15
Cremonese
Norwegian Eliteserien
Haugesund
0
0
17:00
Viking
Molde
0
0
17:00
Odd Grenland
Sandefjord
0
0
17:00
Stromsgodset
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz
0
0
16:00
Altach
SK Austria Klagenfurt
0
0
16:00
Linz ASK
Sturm Graz
0
0
18:30
Red Bull Salzburg
Greek Super League
Lamia
0
0
15:30
OFI
Panetolikos
0
0
18:30
Panathinaikos
Polish Ekstraklasa
Pogon Szczecin
0
0
14:00
Korona Kielce
Piast Gliwice
0
0
19:00
Legia Warsaw
German 2. Bundesliga
Hansa Rostock
1
2
12:00
Fortuna Dusseldorf
Karlsruher SC
1
1
12:00
Kaiserslautern
SV 07 Elversberg
1
0
12:00
Hamburg
Schalke
0
0
19:30
Magdeburg
Japanese J League
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
2
0
11:00
Vissel Kobe
FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Rio Ave
0
0
15:30
FC Famalicao
SC Farense
0
0
18:00
Braga
Vizela
0
0
20:30
Benfica
Isthmian League
Cheshunt
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Chatham Town
Southern Premier League South
Hanwell Town
0
0
15:00
Harrow Borough
Sholing
0
0
15:00
Basingstoke Town
Belgian First Division A
RWDM
0
0
15:00
Cercle Brugge KSV
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
17:15
Genk
Club Brugge
0
0
19:45
Charleroi
