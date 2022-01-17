Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

April 2022

Sunday 17th April

Premier League
Newcastle United 0 0 14:15 Leicester City
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 9/4
West Ham United 0 0 14:15 Burnley
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 4/1
Wolverhampton Wanderers P P 16:30 Manchester City
Postponed : Fixture Clash
The FA Cup
Chelsea 0 0 16:30 Crystal Palace
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 19/4
German Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
Home 14/1 15/2 Away 1/8
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 16:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 13/5
Hoffenheim 0 0 16:30 Greuther Furth
Home 1/5 11/2 Away 10/1
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 18:30 RB Leipzig
Home 2/1 13/5 Away 5/4
Scottish Cup
Celtic 0 0 14:00 Rangers
The Women's FA Cup
Arsenal Women 0 0 12:30 Chelsea Women
FA Women's Championship
Bristol City Women 0 0 15:00 Coventry United Ladies
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Huddersfield Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Loughborough Lightning Women
Hull City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Derby County Ladies
Sheffield FC Ladies 0 0 14:00 Fylde Ladies
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 0 14:00 Middlesbrough Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Bridgwater United Women 0 0 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
Cardiff City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Crawley Wasps Ladies
Chichester City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Hounslow Women
Ipswich Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 London Bees
Southampton Women 0 0 14:00 Plymouth Argyle Ladies
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Alavés Femenino 0 0 10:00 Real Madrid Women
Rayo Vallecano Femenino 0 0 10:00 Levante Femenino
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Madrid CF Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Betis Féminas
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 11:00 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 13:45 Olympiques Lyon Women
French Ligue 1
Nice 0 0 12:00 Lorient
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 18/5
Metz 0 0 14:00 Clermont
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 13/8
Montpellier 0 0 14:00 Reims
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 11/5
Nantes 0 0 14:00 Angers
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 29/10
Troyes 0 0 14:00 Strasbourg
Home 11/4 12/5 Away 1/1
Lyon 0 0 16:05 Bordeaux
Home 2/7 19/4 Away 8/1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 19:45 Marseille
Home 1/3 9/2 Away 7/1
Spanish La Liga
Granada 0 0 13:00 Levante
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 19/10
Atletico Madrid 0 0 15:15 Espanyol
Home 2/5 7/2 Away 15/2
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 17:30 Celta Vigo
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 15/4
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 15/8 23/10 Away 29/20
American MLS League
New York Red Bulls 0 0 00:00 FC Dallas FT
Columbus Crew 0 2 00:30 Orlando City SC FT
D.C. United 2 3 00:30 Austin FC FT
New England Revolution 2 1 00:30 Charlotte FC FT
Toronto FC 2 1 00:30 Philadelphia Union FT
Chicago Fire 0 0 01:00 Los Angeles Galaxy FT
Minnesota United FC 3 1 01:00 Colorado Rapids FT
Seattle Sounders FC 0 1 03:00 Inter Miami CF FT
New York City FC 0 0 18:00 Real Salt Lake
Los Angeles Football Club 0 0 21:00 Sporting Kansas City
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 Benfica
Finnish Veikkausliga
FC Inter Turku 0 0 12:00 FC Haka
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 13:30 OFI
Aris Salonika 0 0 17:30 PAOK Salonika
Panathinaikos 0 0 19:30 Olympiakos FC
Swedish Allsvenskan
Malmo FF 0 0 14:00 AIK
Hacken 0 0 16:30 IFK Gothenburg
IK Sirius 0 0 16:30 Helsingborgs IF
Hungarian Liga
Mezokovesd Zsory 0 0 13:30 MOL Vidi FC

