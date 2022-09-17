Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2022

Saturday 17th December

Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 1 12:30 Celtic FT
Bet on Football with
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 8/13 29/10 Away 17/4
Livingston P P 15:00 Dundee United
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Motherwell P P 15:00 St Mirren
Postponed : Weather
Ross County 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 2/1
FIFA World Cup
Croatia 0 0 15:00 Morocco
Scottish Championship
Dundee P P 15:00 Cove Rangers
Postponed : Weather
Hamilton Academical P P 15:00 Inverness CT
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Morton P P 15:00 Queen's Park
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 4/5 9/4 Away 100/30
Sky Bet Championship
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 7/4
Burnley 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 11/4
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 4/1
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 9/5
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 5/2 9/4 Away 23/20
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 17/10 9/4 Away 13/8
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 11/5
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 15/2
Norwich City 0 0 17:30 Blackburn Rovers
Home 8/11 11/4 Away 18/5
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians P P 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Alloa Athletic P P 15:00 Falkirk
Postponed : Weather
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Peterhead P P 15:00 Clyde
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 21/20 13/5 Away 11/5
Cheltenham Town P P 15:00 Lincoln City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 4/11 18/5 Away 13/2
Fleetwood Town P P 15:00 Cambridge United
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Peterborough United P P 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 19/4
Port Vale P P 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 3/1
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 11/4 13/5 Away 17/20
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers P P 15:00 Elgin City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Annan Athletic P P 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Dumbarton P P 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
East Fife P P 15:00 Stranraer
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Stirling Albion P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon P P 15:00 Stevenage
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 21/10
Bradford City P P 15:00 Rochdale
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Colchester United P P 15:00 Salford City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Doncaster Rovers P P 15:00 Harrogate Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Hartlepool United P P 15:00 Newport County AFC
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 7/10 5/2 Away 19/5
Mansfield Town P P 15:00 Grimsby Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Stockport County P P 15:00 Gillingham
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Tranmere Rovers P P 15:00 Crawley Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Walsall P P 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
The FA Trophy
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Leiston
Heybridge 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Slough P P 15:00 Taunton
Tamworth 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Women's League Cup
Brighton and Hove Albion Women P P 12:00 West Ham United Women
Everton Women 0 0 12:30 Durham Women
Birmingham City Women 0 0 14:00 London City Lionesses
Leicester City Women P P 15:00 Manchester City Women
Friendly Match
Manchester City 2 0 13:00 Girona
Real Betis 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Arsenal 0 0 18:00 Juventus
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Glenavon P P 15:00 Crusaders
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 11:30 Real Betis Féminas
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 15:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Chinese Super League
Chengdu Rongcheng P P 00:00 Dalian Yifang
Postponed : Other
Guangzhou R&F P P 00:00 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright
Postponed : Other
Hangzhou Greentown P P 00:00 Wuhan Zall
Postponed : Other
Hebei China Fortune FC P P 00:00 Henan Jianye
Postponed : Other
Meizhou Hakka P P 00:00 Guangzhou Evergrande
Postponed : Other
Shandong Luneng P P 00:00 Beijing Guoan
Postponed : Other
Shanghai SIPG P P 00:00 Changchun Yatai
Postponed : Other
Shanghai Shenhua P P 00:00 Shenzen
Postponed : Other
Wuhan Three Towns P P 00:00 Tianjin Teda
Postponed : Other
Southern Premier League South
Bracknell Town P P 15:00 Merthyr Town
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Hanwell Town P P 15:00 Yate
Hartley Wintney P P 15:00 Chesham
Hendon P P 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Hendon P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Metropolitan Police P P 15:00 North Leigh
Plymouth Parkway P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Salisbury FC P P 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
National League North
Bradford P A P P 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Hereford FC P P 15:00 Southport
Kings Lynn Town P P 15:00 Buxton
National League South
Dulwich Hamlet P P 15:00 Concord Rangers
Hampton & Richmond P P 15:00 Cheshunt
St Albans P P 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Tonbridge Angels P P 15:00 Dover
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Marske Utd
Atherton Collieries P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Belper Town 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 South Shields
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Radcliffe P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Stalybridge P P 15:00 Matlock Town
Whitby Town P P 15:00 Guiseley
Isthmian League
Kingstonian P P 13:00 Margate
Bowers & Pitsea P P 14:00 Corinthian Casuals
Aveley P P 15:00 Hastings United
Brightlingsea Regent P P 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Enfield Town P P 15:00 Hornchurch
Haringey Borough P P 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Herne Bay 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Italian Serie B
Pisa 0 0 17:00 Brescia
Reggina 0 0 19:30 Bari

