Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2021

Wednesday 17th February

Premier League
Burnley 0 0 18:00 Fulham
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 6/4
Everton 0 0 20:15 Manchester City
Home 10/1 19/4 Away 1/4
UEFA Champions League
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 Juventus
Home 16/5 23/10 Away 19/20
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 Borussia Dortmund
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 19/10
Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City 0 0 19:00 Norwich City
Home 4/1 29/10 Away 4/6
Millwall 0 0 19:00 Birmingham City
Home 23/20 2/1 Away 14/5
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 19:00 Brentford
Home 100/30 11/4 Away 4/5
Swansea City 0 0 19:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 19/20 11/5 Away 100/30
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Blackburn Rovers
Home 8/5 23/10 Away 17/10
Bournemouth 0 0 20:15 Rotherham United
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 19/5
Sky Bet League One
Wigan Athletic 0 2 17:30 Hull City
Home 17/4 29/10 Away 4/7
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 19:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Sky Bet League Two
Mansfield Town 0 0 17:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 18:00 Aberdeen
St Mirren 0 0 18:00 Hamilton Academical
Scottish Championship
Inverness CT 0 0 18:30 Queen Of The South
Papa John's Trophy
Sunderland 0 0 18:00 Lincoln City
French Ligue 1
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Nice
Spanish La Liga
Levante 0 0 18:00 Atletico Madrid
Southern Premier League
Gosport Borough P P 19:45 Wimborne Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 21:45 SC Farense
Belgian First Division A
Waasland Beveren 0 0 16:00 KAS Eupen
KV Oostende 0 0 18:00 Genk

